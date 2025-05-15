Algonquin College students have playoff fever as the Charge buzz in PWHL semis

Ottawa’s professional women's hockey team is one win way from clinching a spot in the league final

Ottawa Charge and Montreal Victoire fans enter TD Place for Game 3 of the PWHL semi-final series on May 13, 2025.

Algonquin College students are electrified as the Ottawa Charge inch closer to clinching a spot in the Professional Women’s Hockey League final.

The Ottawa Charge are in full command with a 2-1 series lead heading into Game 4 of their best-of-five semi-final series against the Montreal Victoire.

Students have mixed thoughts on if the Charge can win the series in Game 4 on May 16 at TD Place but they have faith that the team can prevail.

Ruby Whyte, a paramedic student at Algonquin College, believes more people on the college campus will pay attention to the Charge.

“Oh, definitely with a big win in this series will attract a much larger audience, especially with young people here at Algonquin College,” said Whyte.

Marie Philip Poulin is one of the highest decorated women’s hockey players ever. The star Victoire forward has made a huge impact so far in the series.

Morgan Picard, a community and justice services student, isn’t worried about Poulin’s legendary status.

“Well of course, she is the GOAT of women’s hockey, she’s going to be a challenge just like any other amazing player on the ice…That doesn’t signal defeat right away at all,” said Picard. “She for sure poses a threat but that’s nothing that this charge team can’t overcome. We have lots of really good players on our team too.”

Game 3 at TD Place marked the first-ever PWHL playoff game in the nation’s capital. After a disappointing close playoff miss last season by only three points, the Charge looked to bring all the excitement to their play heading into the first home playoff game on May 13, and they did exactly that with a win over the Victoire.

In Game 2, the Victoire brought the series even after a quadruple overtime winner by forward Catherine Dubois in a 3-2 thriller.

Heading into Game 4, the Charge will want to carry the momentum and feed off the crowd once again.

Cole Owens, a radio student at Algonquin College, agrees there’s a playoff buzz still in Ottawa.

“Oh, still a lot of buzz, not as much as the Senators playoffs, but lots of chatter about the women’s playoffs,” said Owens.

The 9,862 fans at Game 3 in Ottawa marked a sellout crowd, signalling growth for the PWHL in Ottawa. Mayor Mark Sutcliffe was among those in attendance.

The winner of the series will face the Minnesota Frost or Toronto Sceptres in the final.