Anytime Fitness opens new location in College Square steps from ARC

New gym franchise offers a student discount, but some students still prefer using the ARC

Rudin Bahran, general manager of the Anytime Fitness in College Square, with staff member Annika Ouellet at the grand opening on May 13.

Despite Algonquin College having its own fitness centre, Anytime Fitness has opened a new location inside College Square, a popular hub for students just steps away from campus.

With 25 locations and three more opening soon across the city, Jeff Christison, the owner of the Ottawa franchises, says they are filling a need in the Nepean area.

“This was just another neighbourhood where we saw a demand, which happened to be next to Algonquin College, which is a great place where I went to school, so I’m happy to be back around,” said Christison.

A grand opening on May 13 featured a live DJ and fitness challenges, all while people were working out. To keep attendees engaged, fitness brand MATRIX offered three different fitness challenges, and as a prize, they were gifting a spinning bike. Other brands, like Popeye’s Supplements, were offering their own challenges and giveaways.

Algonquin College students have access to the Jack Doyle Athletics and Recreation Centre (ARC) through their tuition, however, the new Anytime Fitness club nearby is open 24 hours. The ARC is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., and members can’t enter the facility 30 minutes before close, which can be an issue for students with schedules that aren’t as flexible.

Students who are away during summer months and can’t use the ARC may access Anytime Fitness in their hometowns since the gym has over 5,000 locations across North America.

College Square’s Anytime Fitness location offers a discount for Algonquin College students.

“It entails a one-year membership for $29.95 biweekly, and the first two weeks are free to serve as a trial,” said Rudin Bahran, general manager of the gym.

Some students who use the ARC are indifferent by the Anytime Fitness grand opening.

“The ARC is included in my tuition, so it’ll remain my main gym,” said Jackson Dunning, a student who, before a back injury, regularly used the ARC. “I see the benefits of a 24/7 gym and sometimes the ARC’s hours are limited, but the (ARC) is bigger, has more variety and is on campus so I think it’s superior.”

Antonio Fernando, a second-year student in the interactive media design program, has a different perspective based on his experience using the ARC.

“The ARC has been closing an hour early these days, and they actually rush to close by switching off the lights at 8:40 p.m.,” said Fernando. “Otherwise, I enjoy the massaging chairs and other amenities to relax, but I don’t feel any different about either gyms.”

The 125,000-square-foot ARC doesn’t just have a gym but features a bowling alley, a pool table, golf simulator and other activities. The ARC is not offering public memberships at the moment, but alumni who have purchased a pass one month at a time or more can buy a day pass and bring a guest on Saturdays and Sundays for $20 before tax.

Jenny Duval, interim senior manager of the ARC, said the SA doesn’t consider Anytime Fitness a competitor.

“Although we both offer personal training, cardio and strength training equipment, the Jack Doyle Athletics and Recreation Centre’s unique features, programming, and inclusive environment make it the ideal fitness facility for SA-fee-paying members,” Duval said in an email.

Duval said the majority of students already have access to the ARC through their fees.

According to Duval, the SA regularly monitors the fitness sector to ensure what the ARC offers its patrons aligns with emerging trends in both the private and post-secondary education sectors.

Update May 16: This story was updated to include comment from the SA.