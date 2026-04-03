News Briefs: Man critically injured in assault near Rideau Centre, police seek witnesses

Top stories in your community and around the world noted by Algonquin Times journalists

Local:

CTV: Ottawa police were seeking witnesses after a man was critically injured in an assault near the Rideau Centre on Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded around 2:15 p.m. near Colonel By Drive and Rideau Street, where an adult male suffered injuries consistent with blunt force trauma and was transported to hospital in critical condition.

Police said one man is in custody while the investigation continues into possible additional suspects. No charges had been announced. Authorities were asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has video footage to contact the Ottawa Police Service or submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers.

National:

CBC: The B.C. Court of Appeal has overturned a B.C. Supreme Court ruling that limited the Nuchatlaht First Nation’s Aboriginal title claim over part of Nootka Island.

The appeal court found the lower court used an “arbitrary boundary” and made legal errors in assessing the extent of the nation’s land title, concluding that the Nuchatlaht had demonstrated sufficient historical occupation of the territory.

The decision expands recognition of the claim beyond the earlier ruling and reflects evidence of the nation’s long-standing use of the land for hunting, fishing and gathering. It allows the Nuchatlaht to move forward with land-use planning for infrastructure and housing on the territory.

International:

CBC: U.S. President Donald Trump has removed Attorney General Pam Bondi from her position amid reported dissatisfaction with her performance, including her handling of investigative files related to Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump announced that Bondi will transition to the private sector, while Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche will serve as acting attorney general.

Bondi confirmed she will remain for about a month to oversee the transition before moving into a new private-sector role, which she said she is “thrilled about,” though she provided no further details.