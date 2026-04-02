Ottawa 67’s smother Frontenacs in dominant Game 3, take 3-0 stranglehold on series

The 67’s have the chance to close out the series on Thursday after 4-1 win against the Frontenacs

The Ottawa 67’s defeated the Kingston Frontenacs 4-1 on Tuesday night in Kingston. The victory gives Ottawa a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven first round series.

Kingston brought the fight to Ottawa in both Game One and Game Two, but it was all Ottawa in Game 3 giving a full effort and continuing the heavy physicality of the series and rivalry.

The offensive explosion and consistency that was featured in the first two games of the series in Ottawa slowed down in Game 3 despite what the score indicated.

For the third straight game, 67’s head coach Dave Cameron stuck out his fourth line, which has dropped the gloves in the previous two games. The same thing happened in Game 3.

Teddy Spitznagel (Ottawa) and Will Bishop (Kingston) dropped the gloves after Spitznagel came barreling in to finish his hit on Bishop 24 seconds into the hockey game.

Ottawa put the puck in the net twice in the first period — well, technically, as they had an ice breaker from Nic Sima that was disallowed for goaltender interference on a lengthy review.

The 67’s still struck first in the hockey game as Spencer Bowes scored his second goal of the series to put the 67’s up 1-0. He was able to break in all alone and put it past Kingston goaltender Matthew Minchak off a pass from captain Cooper Foster.

It was a very quiet second period. Both teams had their chances but both goalies were sharp.

Ottawa had goals in the third period from Jasper Kuhta, who scored his second of the series, and Sam McCue, who scored his first OHL playoff goal.

Kingston pushed back with a power-play goal which was their lone goal of the game from Matthew Henderson as he received a pass from Landon Wright and stepped into the left dot and ripped it pass Ryder Fetterolf.

However, Ottawa’s Nic Sima raced down the ice on the missed empty net attempt and put away the game with his second goal of the series to seal the deal for the 67’s to make it 4-1 and secure the win.

Ottawa has the chance to move onto the second round against the winner of the Barrie Colts and Niagara Ice Dogs.

Ryder Fetterolf stopped 17 of 18 shots in his third straight win of the series.

Game 4 takes place Thursday in Kingston.