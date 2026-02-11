News Briefs: Federal employees lose jobs based on more than 2,600 cases of misconduct and wrongdoing

Local

CTV News: The federal government terminated at least 145 employees and suspended 783 without pay because of more than 2,600 cases of wrongdoing and misconduct.

Among the others, 705 received reprimands and 1,048 face other disciplinary actions. The allegations of misconduct and wrongdoings include but are not limited to sexual harassment, racial discrimination, workplace violence and other offences.

The reports of misconduct dates back to 2024, when Correctional Service Canada, Canada Revenue Agency, Global Affairs Canada, Canada Border Services Agency and Canadian Security Intelligence Service reported incidents of misconduct.

“Without proper transparency, taxpayers aren’t able to hold the government and politicians accountable,” said Canadian Taxpayers Federation director Franco Terrazzano.

National

CBC: Canada won silver in the short-stack speed skating mixed relay, making it the third medal Canada captured in the Winter Olympics.

Italy won gold. Canada’s silver medal took the country to the twelfth spot in the Olympic medal standings.

Meanwhile in women’s hockey, the United States beat Canada 5-0 in a preliminary round game.

International

CTV News: Canadians were waiting at airports in Cuba as the Trump administration continued to cut off the country’s fuel sources, plunging the island into an energy crisis affecting the home of almost 11 million people.

Flights to Cuba were suspended by WestJet, Air Canada and Air Transat. The airlines said they’ll bring the Canadians back home.

The Canadian government released a travel advisory for Cuba on Feb. 4. Flights for Air Transat won’t return until April 30. WestJet and Air Canada have not commented on when services will resume.