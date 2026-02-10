Algonquin College has all the services you could ask for

The Campus Village event on Jan. 22 showcased how Algonquin College offers a wide range of services to their students who are seeking guidance from matters like job search to peer tutoring and everything in between.

Several student service counsellors observed that the event was bustling and very well attended, and they anticipated speaking with multiple students that day.

Jessica Andrews, a career advisor, said that when students are early in their semester they are overwhelmed with academics and finding their classes. They often miss out on what services are available to them.

The timing of this event was important because once students are well into their semester, they can start to circle back on following up on these issues.

Andrews said some of the services her group offers include workshops, events and one-on-one advising. She emphasized that Algonquin students are concerned about finding jobs. More specifically, their concerns are about finding jobs related to their program as well as finding successful jobs after their graduation. Her services include assistance with job searches during studies and also after graduation.

Mahdi Raboudi, an international student in the building construction technician program said the the part-time job market in Ottawa is tight for international students like himself.

Raboudi pointed out that international students are exposed to work earlier in their country of origin (in his case Tunisia), and consequently, he said international students are often considered overqualified for part-time work. He offered an example in which he accidentally applied for full-time work and was immediately granted a couple of interviews. When he submitted the same resume for part-time jobs, he struggled to get interviews.

Mahdi had a productive day speaking with career advising and counselling services and he was able to book an appointment for a follow-up discussion regarding jobs.