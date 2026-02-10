News Briefs: Canada faces pressure at home and abroad because of job cuts, union says

Top stories in your community and around the world as noted by Algonquin Times journalists
Ben Charles
Photos:
February 9, 2026
Revised: February 9, 2026 9:32pm

Local

CityNews Ottawa – A federal union says Transport Canada’s job cuts could threaten safety oversight and inspection roles crucial for protecting Canadians, particularly in Ottawa, where federal operations are centred.

The union highlighted risks to oversight and inspection services for dangerous goods transportation amid planned workforce reductions.

National

Toronto CityNews – Ontario’s police watchdog has launched a provincewide review to assess how well police services and boards can prevent, detect and respond to corruption, following the arrest of several current officers in an organized crime investigation.

The inspection aims to strengthen systems and restore public trust.

International

Global News – Canada expressed disappointment after Hong Kong pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai was sentenced to 20 years in prison under the National Security Law.

Canadian officials criticized the conviction as politically motivated and harmful to free expression and human rights in the region.

News

