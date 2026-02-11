Wolves women’s volleyball team packs up a win against the Georgian Grizzlies

Wolves successfully hunt down a flawless victory after a previous loss to the undefeated Seneca Sting
Tyrell Taylor
Photos: Tyrell Taylor
February 11, 2026
Revised: February 11, 2026 11:02am
Wolves setter Gabbie Paquette motivating her team during the game at Jack Doyle Athletic Recreation Centre

The Algonquin Wolves women’s volleyball team secured a playoff spot with a 3-0 win over the Georgian Grizzlies on Feb. 7 at Jack Doyle Athletics and Recreation Centre.

The win improved the Wolves’ record to 115 in the OCAA standings.

The Wolves started strong in the first set winning 25-18 as they battled through the Grizzlies’ rabid defence.

Wolves setter Gabbie Paquette got the first ace in the game, with Wolves middle blocker Riley Lancia following it up with her own not too long after.

Wolves setter Gabbie Paquette motivating her team during the game at Jack Doyle Athletic Recreation Centre Photo credit: Tyrell Taylor

Once the Wolves latched on, it was hard for the Grizzlies to escape their jaws.

The Grizzlies fell short again in the second set as they called another time out after an ace by Wolves left striker Chanel Ethier.

With a great offensive strategy and an improved court IQ, which helped them secure points from refusing to hit balls going out of bounds, the Wolves closed the second set 25-16.

It was a tougher fight in the third set, with both teams keeping it close before the Grizzlies took the lead by one.

As the Grizzlies tried to extend their lead by two, they were stopped by Paquette with an amazing dive to tie it up 5-5. On the next serve Paquette made an assist to Lancia and the Wolves took the lead 6-5.

Paquette later had a great block against Grizzlies outsider hitter Emma Cot, tying the set at 11 points. Throughout the match, Paquette made great setups for her teammates who capitalized on the ample opportunities.

The Wolves mascot hyping the crowd during the third set Photo credit: Tyrell Taylor

After a back-and-forth fight, the Wolves closed out the match with a 25-21 third set.

Although the day ended in flawless victory, it started with an emotional moment before the first serve.

Everton Senior said farewell to four senior players who will be leaving the team at the end of the season.

Wolves coach speaking about the four seniors leaving before the game starting, wishing them well and hoping for a good game Photo credit: Tyrell Taylor

The match was the final home game of the regular season for Wolves libero Jordan Faig, Wolves middle blocker Isabella Tourangeau, Wolves right striker Ella Howell and Wolves right striker Natasha Lauzon.

