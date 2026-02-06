News Briefs: Cellblock video captures Ottawa councillor blowing twice the legal limit after arrest

Top stories in your community and around the world as noted by Algonquin Times journalists

Local

CBC News: A cellblock video shown in court captures Ottawa city councillor Matthew Luloff blowing twice the legal blood-alcohol limit after his arrest for suspected impaired driving. The video was released to the media two weeks after it was shown during his trial.

Luloff, who pleaded not guilty at the beginning of the trial, tells the officer the arrest will be politically damaging for him. He was a federal Conservative candidate for Orléans at the time of the arrest.

National

CBC News: Former prime minister Stephen Harper urged Canada to reduce its economic dependence on the United States, warning that U.S. political instability makes overreliance risky.

He spoke at a gala in Ottawa marking the 20th anniversary of forming a Conservative government, insisting that Canada should diversify its trade relationships, strengthen its resource sector and be prepared to use tariffs when necessary to protect national interests.

International

The Globe and Mail: Fulton County is asking a federal court to order the FBI to return 2020 ballots and election records that were seized from a county warehouse.

The move comes as President Donald Trump starts pushing the idea of federal “takeovers” of elections in Democratic areas, reviving his disproved fraud claims and raising concerns among election officials.