Algonquin College launches new nursing program

The college celebrates its 50th year of nursing programs by introducing a new four-year degree, but wants to cut pathway program

Level 2 practical nursing students, Shaira Bobiles (Left) and Nuzhat Kavir (Right), are photographed in their scrubs on Feb. 5, 2026.

In the fall of 2026, Algonquin College will begin accepting applications for a new nursing program, a bachelor of science in nursing (honours) (BScN), at the Woodroffe and Pembroke campuses.

The new program, traditionally four-years long, will be condensed into three years and four months, and will allow students to both meet the College of Nurses of Ontario capabilities, and be eligible to register as a registered nurse (RN) in Ontario.

Hawa Mire, a second-level practical nursing student at Algonquin College, is looking forward to the new program.

“It’s a really good opportunity for people who want to do the RN program, but they can’t get into the uOttawa or the Carleton one,” she said. “The Algonquin program is a good opportunity for those people.”

On Jan. 29, Algonquin College hosted a panel of nursing experts to celebrate the launch of the new nursing program and to discuss the development of the nursing field over the past 50 years. Algonquin Times reporters were not permitted to attend the panel and were unable to report on it firsthand.

Nolan Quinn, Ontario’s minister of colleges, universities, research excellence, and security, spoke through a video message at the panel where he noted the province’s $56.8-million investment to expand nursing enrolment, with the goal to train up to 2,200 more nurses.

Algonquin College president and CEO Claude Brule vowed to continue encouraging and investing in the college’s nursing programs.

“This anniversary is a powerful reminder of the impact our graduates have had on communities for half a century,” he said. “As we celebrate 50 years of nursing education, we are also looking ahead with excitement and purpose through the launch of our standalone bachelor of science in nursing.”

Brulé also said that Algonquin College has raised over $50,000 to support nursing education, with more donations expected to come.

Sue LeBeau, a francophone nursing leader with extensive experience across Ontario, also spoke at the panel, commending the college.

“I applaud the work that Algonquin is doing,” she said. ”I applaud the fact that the community and the local employers have really nurtured this college, and I applaud the many students that are graduating or have graduated from this institution. You are our future.”

Since Algonquin launched its first nursing program in 1975, almost 16,000 students have graduated from the nursing school.

Currently, the college offers several different nursing programs, including a one-year pre-health science pathway, which is among the 30 programs Algonquin College is considering cutting in the fall of 2026.

Mire voiced concern about the college ending the one-year pathway program and how it may affect others who want to pursue nursing in the future.

“I’m not really happy they’re cutting that program, I don’t see why they would,” Mire said. “I was actually in the pre-health program. It helped me get into the college, get used to the routine and everything, and it also helped me prepare for the practical nursing program.”

Nuzhat Kavir, who is also a Level 2 practical nursing student, agrees with Mire.

“I think it’s a very crucial program,” she said. “It’s a good pathway toward nursing and nursing bachelor’s.”

On Jan. 27, Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe met with Brulé and college nursing students, presenting them with a certificate to commemorate the 50-year milestone.

The last two paragraphs of the proclamation read:

“Algonquin practice-ready graduates play a critical role in supporting Ottawa’s health-care sector, working in a diversity of acute care, long-term care, community health, rehabilitation and mobile units to meet the ever-changing needs of patient care.

As Head of Council, I salute Algonquin College, the School of Health Studies and Nursing Studies Department for successfully training highly skilled and talented nursing professionals, who are a pillar of Ottawa’s health-care system.”