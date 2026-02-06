Indigenous students connect with employers at career fair

Amid economic uncertainty and growing demand for Indigenous hires, Indigenous students and employers gathered for the Ottawa Indigenous Student Career Fair

Students come to the employers with many questions in regards to their future.

In one cafeteria with countless possibilities, Ottawa’s Indigenous Student Career Fair was where culture, talent, and opportunity met on campus.

The seven-hour event on Jan. 27 brought together nearly 40 employers actively seeking Indigenous students and graduates. While some organizations were recruiting for Indigenous-specific roles, others were open to all applicants. Many students said they decided to attend after noticing the fair while on campus.

Organizers said the timing was important as students navigate the economy and limited job opportunities while employers increasingly prioritize Indigenous hiring as part of workforce renewal and reconciliation efforts.

“Ever since the Truth and Reconciliation report came out I feel like reconciliation…has really been a big part of that conversation…and this is how employers want to participate in reconciliation,” said Summer Wabasse, events and communications officer for the Mamidosewin Centre.

Shayna Shawongonabe, an applied museum studies graduate and Indigenous student navigator at the Mamidosewin Centre, said Indigenous representation across sectors remains essential.

“Our knowledge is sacred and what we have to offer is sacred. First and foremost this is our land,” she said, noting that that diversity has become a priority.

Several employers highlighted the value Indigenous students bring through lived experience and cultural knowledge. Makonsag, an Indigenous-led daycare, indicated it was hiring more Indigenous staff to strengthen cultural representation.

“Indigenous students bring their lived experience…which also is a good connection to the children and the families. Be confident and remember what you’ve learned and bring all of that to the table because that’s what makes you special and unique and it’s a great way to step into the workforce,” said Makonsag’s Indigenous childcare manager Pauline McKay.

Several employers pointed to the importance of Indigenous representation in their workforce, specifically in regions where projects are rooted in Inuit land.

Jean-Francois Etuk-Fortier, an Inuit recruitment specialist with Baffinland Iron Mines, said, “Indigenous people have the first priority when it comes to hiring because we are operating on their own land,” and he encouraged students to seek training and experience through different roles.

“Unfortunately, Indigenous people make up a good percentage of the incarcerated population in Canada, probably like a quarter,” said Marielle Latour, a case management representative at the Correctional Services of Canada. Latour said staff with lived experience can better understand client realities.

The fair gave students an opportunity to meet employers, explore career paths and access job opportunities in a challenging market.

“In this economy a lot of work is being done in Indigenous territories and on Indigenous lands,” Wabasse said. “Naturally these employers want to make sure the voices of the people and communities that they’re working with are represented.”