First-time voters ready to cast ballot in Ontario election

New voters at Algonquin College share their election concerns and messages to politicians

Sage Dickman is a student at Algonquin College and pushes new voters to go out and vote.

As Ontario heads to the polls on Feb. 27, first-time voters at Algonquin College are weighing key issues and considering the significance of their vote.

Most students, like 18-year-old Sage Dickman, are enthusiastic to vote for their first time.

For Dickman, it’s an important decision.

“I think no matter how small of an impact your vote has, you never know how close an election can be,” she said.

“You should try to make a difference and be informed no matter what.”

Ryan Gardener, an 18-year-old computer engineering student at the college, is also eager about casting his first ballot.

“I do plan to vote for the upcoming election, as it’s important for citizens’ voices to be heard, and that my say has an effect on the outcome of my daily life,” said Gardener.

While some students are high-spirited about voting, others admitted the process was confusing and not interesting enough to pay attention to.

“No, I do not plan on voting in the next Ontario election because it does not interest me and I have no clue how to vote,” said Trishanna Lennon, 18.

She is a first-year graphic design student at Algonquin College and admits that she only learns about news through friends or classmates at school.

“I did not grow up watching the news or following what is going on in the world,” Lennon said. “This makes me not understand what is going on in this election.”

First-time voters are a key demographic in this election, but their turnout has historically been inconsistent.

According to Elections Ontario, youth voter participation has fluctuated in past elections, often lagging behind older age groups.

The main concerns brought up by the students are health care, public transportation, and most of all, education.

“Without school, it becomes harder for people to make money, so making kids pay that much for school makes it so much harder to make money,” said Dickman.

Additionally, Gardener hopes that politicians take the time to listen to the voices of students, recognizing the younger generations impact on future politics.

“If I had the opportunity to speak to a politician, I’d generally talk about extracurricular activities within the school, affordable schooling and diversity,” said Gardener.

As Ontario’s election campaign unfolds, these first-time voters will be watching closely to see if their concerns are being addressed.

Visit Elections Ontario for information on how to vote, which electoral district you live in to discover your local candidates and job opportunities.