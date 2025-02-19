Advertising students bead their way to New York

Students browsed and beaded bracelets to raise money for an international trip for the advertising program.
Robyn Lanktree
Robyn Lanktree
February 19, 2025
Revised: February 19, 2025 4:28pm
Photo: Robyn Lanktree
Bella Marasovic (left) and Victoria Conwell (right) pose in front of room 204 in the N-building with bracelets they made.

Algonquin College’s advertising and marketing communications program hosted a beading workshop on Feb. 12 to fundraise for their program trip to New York Advertising Week in September.

N-building’s room 204 was decorated with red tablecloths, roses and hearts as the event’s organizers displayed bracelets they made for sale while offering a space for students to make their own.

The bracelet display and bracelet-making workshop took place in room 204 in the N-building on Feb. 12
Photo credit: Robyn Lanktree

Prices for the displayed bracelets ranged from $7 to $12, while participating in bracelet making was $5. All proceeds went toward the program’s trip to New York this fall.

Victoria Conwell, a Level 4 student in the advertising program and one of the event’s organizers, said there will be industry leaders at the conference in New York and it will be “a really good experience for ad program students.”

The event's organizers (starting from the left): Margaret McBrearty, Vishwa Solanki, Inayat Arora, Bella Marasovic and Victoria Conwell smile for a photo while showing off the bracelets they made for sale.
Photo credit: Robyn Lanktree

The fall will mark the 21st Advertising Week in New York and will offer a variety of speakers, events, networking opportunities, live performances and conferences. Former speakers include actor Terry Crews, Grammy Award-winning artist Lil Jon, journalist and former NFL player Michael Strahan and senior vice president of global partnership marketing for The Walt Disney Company Mindy Hamilton.

Margaret McBrearty, another advertising student planning to go to New York, said her program will be hosting various fundraisers before their trip to New York.

“There may be some bake sales, thrift stores, and future events coming as well,” said McBrearty.

Margaret McBrearty (left) and Laura Guerrero (right) pose for a picture as they make bracelets.
Photo credit: Robyn Lanktree

Vishwa Solanki, a Level 4 advertising student, said the bracelet-making fundraiser was an idea from the program’s Glue Agency course.

“Glue Agency is the foundation agency we have in our semester for having a real-life agency work experience where we get real clients and work on them with the team together. Moving on, we’ll have Slide and Dig Agency which is more in-depth,” said Solanki.

The Slide and Dig Agencies are courses, like the Glue Agency, that introduce work experiences to the students as they progress through their program.

Inayat Arora, one of the event organizers, showcases Valentine's Day themed bracelets
Photo credit: Robyn Lanktree

“A part of our assignment that we have is fundraising for the trip, which is a really nice factor that we were able to implement,” said McBrearty.

Beading alongside the event organizers and other students was professor and program coordinator Liz Babiak.

“I’m one of the profs that gets to go, so we love this trip. It’s been going on for a really long time,” said Babiak.

When deciding on her bracelet theme, Rebekah Lailson, a student in the animation program, was inspired by Valentine’s Day.

Rebekah Lailson smiles with the bracelet she had started making
Photo credit: Robyn Lanktree

“I’m enjoying the activity so far, I think it’s cool they’re fundraising,” said Lailson.

Advertising students are planning another fundraiser to be held on March 18 in the E-building.

Robyn Lanktree

