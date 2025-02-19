New Board of Governors student rep wants more opportunities for students

Despite an easy win by acclamation, the newly elected student representative still intends to take the role seriously

After no other nominations were put forward, Kevin Ishimwe was chosen by acclamation as the next student representative on the Board of Governors.

Despite not having to prove himself against other contenders, the first-year student in the technology in business system development program has strong ideas for what he wants to achieve for students next school year as the Board of Governors student rep next school year.

“I want to give the opportunities Algonquin College gave me to more students. And it’s not like I want to be someone’s voice,” said Ishimwe.

“I want to help them to raise their voice in order to have a pristine environment, I believe, if everyone can stand up and express their opinions we will have much more innovations and more businesses and opportunities to create for students.”

He believes students should have better access to the administration to directly voice concerns.

“I have to make sure that they are creating the opportunities at the college that are missing for the students. Algonquin doesn’t have many scholarships, but there has to at least be more chances for students if they have good grades,” said Ishimwe.

He suggests that beyond scholarships, students with strong academic records could be offered part-time jobs on campus.

“They are giving us 10 honours letters if you have more than a 3.6 GPA. But at least we could also create something that will be beneficial in terms of finances. For those students, they could be given part-time jobs at school,” said Ishimwe.

“Do something that reflects their hard work.”

Ishimwe added, “If students are successful, then the school is successful and our country can be too.”

Ishimwe feels it’s important that he’s always done his best and is proud of his efforts at the college.

“My character is always pressed in. I always do something I’m proud of,” he said.

“I know I got this role because I was the only one who tried but I’ll make sure to use this position to make sure that everyone will feel satisfied by my actions.”