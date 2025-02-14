Algonquin College students eager to network at career fair

Representatives from Capilano speak with students at their booth during Algonquin College’s 2025 Career Networking Fair, discussing potential job opportunities.

As Algonquin College’s 2025 Career Networking Fair gave students a chance to connect with employers, many looked forward to building networks and exploring job opportunities.

The fair, held in the DARE District on Feb. 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., brought together students and recruiters from various industries. It allowed students to meet potential employers, learn about available positions and submit their resumés directly.

Marie-Claire Uwamaririya, a first-year supply chain management global student, said the fair was valuable for making professional connections.

“I came looking for a co-op, but I found more opportunities available,” she said. “I applied for a job online, and now I see the company here, and they’re taking resumés directly. That’s a bonus.”

The fair featured a variety of companies from different sectors, giving students a first-hand look at potential career paths and industry expectations.

Stephanie Cameron, vice-president of HR at The Minto Group and an Algonquin alumna, said the company is always looking for new talent.

“We offer roles in construction, property management, IT, HR, finance, and marketing,” she said. “Minto is always at this event because we see the value in connecting with students.”

Sephora Revolus, a second-year business management and entrepreneurship student, said she attended the fair to explore work placement opportunities. “I don’t know my exact career path yet, but events like this help me see what’s out there,” she said.

“It also reminds me that we’re all here to grow together,” said Revolus.

If students are looking for more information regarding co-op or career resources available through the college, they can check the college’s website.