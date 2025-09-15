Baseline and Clyde development remains paused amid financial issues

No timeline has been set for completion of the two half-finished buildings

Two unfinished residential towers stand beside the Laurentian Plaza strip mall at Baseline Road and Clyde Avenue.

Since 2023, two unfinished towers at 1357 Baseline Rd. have loomed over the intersection of Baseline Road and Clyde Avenue. The buildings next to the Laurentian Plaza strip mall appear idle, leaving locals searching for answers.

For River Ward Councillor Riley Brockington, these buildings have been a constant source of interest for his constituents.

“In my office, I get asked on average at least once a week what’s happening here,” Brockington said.

Nearby resident Daniel Williamson has been keeping an eye on the site over the past few years.

“You know, when I saw it go up, I actually thought it would be a good thing for the area, but it’s really disappointing to see it stuck like this. I hope it’ll be done soon,” he said.

Retiree Susan Tremblay took a harsher view, referring to the unfinished structures as an eyesore. “Every time I go by, it feels like nothing changes,” she said.

Originally planned as a retirement residence, construction paused in late 2022 when the project contractor went bankrupt. SmartCentres, owner of the Laurentian Plaza strip mall, then fully acquired the property with plans to continue the development.

The project’s plan was converted from a retirement residence to residential apartments. SmartCentres, which specializes in commercial properties, has since been trying to secure financing and hire a new contractor to complete the project. Construction resumed in 2023 before pausing again in 2024.

Located a few blocks from Algonquin College along bus routes and close to grocery stores and other services, the site is considered desirable. Baseline Road will also be part of a future cross-town bus transit corridor planned for completion next fall.

Brockington said the situation at 1357 Baseline Rd. is not unique, but part of a wider trend in Ottawa.

“There are other projects, even in River Ward, where a contractor has gone bankrupt and the project had to be sold and started over again,” he said.

According to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp.’s fall 2024 housing supply report, the first half of 2024 saw a decrease in housing starts by 21 per cent in Ottawa, nearly the lowest level in a decade.

Competition and financial issues continue to strain the market and developments across the city.

Although the timeline for completion remains unclear, Brockington said the property remains secure with 24-hour surveillance, and the structure itself is not at risk of damage or collapse.

He expressed his desire to see these towers finished as much as the locals in the area.

“It is SmartCentres’ intent to build and complete this project. But they need to find the money, hire a contractor and get a new site plan. Then we’re on their time,” he said.

SmartCentres could not be reached for comment.