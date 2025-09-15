Six off-campus spots every student should know about

Algonquin College students crave food almost as much as they crave good grades, but now that some campus restaurants and eateries are closed, where do students go?

The following six restaurants are perfect spots that AC students have recommended. They’re places to study, decompress, catch up with friends and occasionally overhear a breakup story from the table next to you.

Dao Café – 1558 Merivale Rd.





Tucked into a strip mall, just a 27-minute walk away from campus, lies an Euro-Asian inspired bakery, Dao Café, that one Algonquin College student raves about.

“A lot of people study in there, it’s calm and quiet,” says Willow Pomerleau. The leafy plants, tranquil atmosphere and soft lighting promote a cozy setting, perfect for laptops and lattes.

According to Pomerleau, the macaroons are fascinatingly clever and the strawberry shortcake “tastes like a dream.”

Kettlemans Bagel – 1365 Woodroffe Ave.





A staple for many, Kettlemans Bagel is the kind of place where you can study at 3 a.m. or go after a light morning jog. “It’s kind of pricey,” says Kiara Hanna, “but so is everywhere. And honestly? I feel like it’s worth what you are getting.”

With endless bagel options and proximity to campus, Kettlemans is undeniably inviting, with its burning fire open for the public to watch workers create doughy Montreal miracles.

Whether you’re there for a meal, a meltdown, or a moment of clarity over a toasted sesame bagel, it’s the perfect go-to breakfast spot.

Summerhays Grill – 1971 Baseline Rd.





Three students in early childhood education all agree on one favourite breakfast spot. “Summerhays is definitely the new unofficial ECE hangout,” says Kieron Jackson. Just across Woodroffe Avenue, Summerhays Grill offers a student breakfast that is not only affordable but also delicious.

The deal consists of two eggs, bacon, home fries and toast, while including tea or coffee for only $7.50, compared to the regular price of $9 for the same meal without a drink.

The manager, Marcy Smith, explained why the menu item deviates from the regular: “It’s cheaper for students because we know that they are in school.”

While the breakfast is a hit, the two other ECE students, Saige Boston and Zanti Murray, rave about the mimosas and how they come with their own personal bottle of champagne. With affordable comfort food that is stacked a mile high, this restaurant is perfect for post-class debriefs or pre-exam pep talks.

Allô! Mon Coco – 1377 Woodroffe Ave.





Located just steps from Algonquin College, Allô! Mon Coco is constantly buzzing with students. A restaurant employee, Shaun Pilla, says the most ordered meal is the Choco Coco De Luxe, a two-egg breakfast topped off with a strawberry crepe. “It’s put right there, at the front of the menu and it is there for a reason.”

Sometimes, if you are lucky, you can get a side dish of gossip with your crepe, just like Jackson, who once caught a breakup story from the table next to him involving Olivia Rodrigo and a car speaker. “She blasted Good For You by Olivia Rodrigo for an hour,” he recounted.

Breakfast with a side of drama? Yes, please.

Edo Japan – 1377 Woodroffe Ave.





For students craving sushi, ramen or bubble tea, Edo Japan has it all, not to mention tasty Halal options.

“My girlfriend hates sushi, but I finally found a place she likes,” Jackson says proudly.

The hours go from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., making it a reliable spot for lunch and dinner. Students say the staff are friendly and helpful and the food is consistently fresh and satisfying, perfect for a quick stop or a low-key dinner with friends.

McDonald’s – 1850 Baseline Rd.





Just down the street, the 24-hour McDonald’s is where the real nightlife is.

“It always ends the same: a Jr. McChicken and let’s be honest, an Oreo McFlurry,” says pre-health student Sophia Serviss. She and her roommate often venture out past midnight and end up finding “people making out in booths while fights are going on outside.”

It’s chaos. It’s romance. It’s the Algonquin College McDonald’s; cheap, consistent and wildly entertaining.