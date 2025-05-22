Algonquin College urges students to protect property after locker break-ins

In response to recent break-ins, the college sent an email offering pointers to keep personal items safe

Namira Keshavjee, a part-time sales associate at the campus store, stands next to locks for sale.

Algonquin College students are continuing to keep their property safe as the college receives reports of locker break-ins.

On May 8, the college locker services sent an email to locker users about the recent break-ins. They gave three tips on how to help protect yourself.

The first tip was to make sure you have a good lock.

“I’m not concerned about (people) breaking into my locker ‘cause I have a lock. And it’s a decent lock, it’s one of the combo ones,” said Khala Kuntz, who’s taking dental assisting.

The second tip was to not keep valuable items in your locker.

“I always make sure that my lock is on and I don’t keep any electronics in there, only school supplies,” said Hannah Bui, who’s in the esthetician program.

However, Bui does keep school supplies in her locker.

“The supplies that we use are really expensive and I’d be concerned if any of them got stolen,” said Bui.

Esthetician kits consist of many skin care and makeup tools cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars to purchase.

Some students are wondering why anyone would go through the trouble to break into someone’s locker.

“If someone’s stuff gets stolen, there’s no lock, I wouldn’t be surprised at all,” said Farrah Boyuk, who’s also in the esthetician program. “But I guess if there is people just cutting locks or breaking in, I don’t know, I just can’t picture someone doing that,” said Boyuk.

Boyuk hasn’t needed her kits for class recently, so she’s keeping them at home.

“Honestly, the only thing in my locker right now is I have a bag with towels, there’s a waxing kit,” said Boyuk. “So, really nothing super expensive. I’d be really surprised if someone broke in and stole my bag of towels. Then I guess they really needed the towels, they can have them at that point.”

The last tip from the college was if it looks like someone is behaving odd, you can call college security at 613-727-4723, extension 5000.