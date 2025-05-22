Program coordinator Colin Mills elected president of the Ottawa Music Industry Coalition

A guitarist, teacher and coordinator of the music industry arts program, Mills is eager to begin his new position at OMIC and create new opportunities

Music industry arts program coordinator Colin Mills is the new president of the Ottawa Music Industry Coalition (OMIC).

After sitting on the board of directors for over a decade, Mills said he is thrilled to have been appointed president of OMIC.

“I think it was a natural transition for me,” said Mills. “It’s pretty exciting to be in this role at the stage of the organization.”

OMIC is a non-profit as sociation with a goal to lead the economic, cultural and social prosperity of Ottawa-Gatineau by creating a thriving and inclusive music scene. OMIC provides supports for local artists, music professionals and venue owners.

Mills is one of the founding board members of OMIC, and since the organization’s evolution, is the last one standing among new members. Mills said he had his students’ futures in mind when Mills and his team started the coalition.

“I started teaching in the music industry arts program 15 years ago at Algonquin College and I’m always thinking about what they do after the program,” said Mills.

David Leclerc, known as Quest, is the project coordinator for Capital Music Week and having worked closely with Mills, he believes Mills’ appointment as president will open new doors for the organization.

“Colin’s a connector with a strong vision. He knows the local scene and how to move things forward. I think he will help build a stronger, more unified music ecosystem here,” said Leclerc.

Mills’ new position is a great fit, considering his experience in the local music scene. He is a guitar player and has played with several artists and bands over the last 30 years.

“I’ve played on dozens of albums and played shows coast to coast and throughout the United States when I was younger,” said Mills.

Students credit Mills for guiding them in their musical careers.

Simi Taylor-Lewis, a student of the music industry arts program, said having Mills as a professional contact has been an asset.

“As a teacher within MIA, Colin helped increase my understanding of the music business,” said Taylor-Lewis. “Through his class, I garnered knowledge of branding, the roles needed in a music team, and the different ways that great musicians have made a living for themselves throughout history.”