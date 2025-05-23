News briefs: 40-year-old man charged with impaired canoeing

Top stories in your community and around the world as noted by Algonquin Times journalists​

Local

Ottawa Citizen: A 40-year-old man was charged with impaired operation of a watercraft and not wearing a flotation device after his canoe capsized on Golden Lake on May 17 during high winds.

He made it to shore safely and was taken to hospital for assessment. Police used an alcohol screening device and confirmed impairment. His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and he is scheduled to appear in court on June 16.

The OPP reminded the public that operating any watercraft while impaired is illegal under the Criminal Code, regardless of whether the vessel is motorized.

National

CBC: Canada Post is facing a potential strike by its 55,000 employees on Friday if a new collective agreement isn’t reached. The Canadian Union of Postal Workers cited unresolved issues from a previous strike in late 2024, which was ended by a government order.

Canada Post is in financial trouble, having lost $3 billion since 2017, with a 2023 loss of $748 million. With declining letter volumes and increased competition in parcel delivery, the company is struggling.

The union opposes proposed changes, including part-time weekend work. If a strike occurs, mail and parcel services will be suspended nationwide.

International

CBC: During a White House meeting, U.S. President Donald Trump confronted South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, accusing South Africa of widespread killings of white farmers and land seizures. His claims were based on misinformation.

Trump presented videos and articles to support his allegations, while Ramaphosa denied them, asserting that such actions were not government policy and not factual. Trump had already cut U.S. aid to South Africa and welcomed white farmers as refugees.

Relations between the two countries have worsened, with Trump criticizing South Africa’s domestic and foreign policies.