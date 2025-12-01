Wolves women’s basketball team falls short to Seneca at home

The Wolves mounted a hard-fought comeback but fell short as Seneca held on for a narrow victory at the Jack Doyle Athletics and Recreation Centre

The Algonquin Wolves women’s basketball team was defeated 57-52 by the Seneca Sting at the Jack Doyle Athletics and Recreation Centre on Nov. 28, marking their final game of 2025.

From the opening tip-off, it was clear that the game was going to be a battle. The game saw constant defensive pressure, interceptions, dives for loose balls and a fight for every possession.

In the first quarter, Seneca relentlessly attacked the basket, converting some difficult, contested layups from close range, establishing an early lead.

The Wolves struggled early on to find their shooting stroke, and Seneca capitalized by extending their lead to 11 points in the second quarter.

Seneca guard Samantha Mendoza-Peers was key to her team’s success. Playing every minute of the game, Mendoza-Peers made several impressive steals, and her speed and passing vision were a constant threat to the Wolves’ defence.

However, the Wolves didn’t give up and clawed their way back into the game, showing a lot of grit and character to take the lead over Seneca in the second half.

Once again, Taryn Mitchell was crucial to the Wolves’ offence, following her recognition as OCAA and CCAA Athlete of the Week after her recent triple-double against Centennial. Mitchell felt proud of that achievement.

“It feels really nice. That was a stat line that I’ve never accomplished before. So, it’s good to be recognized for trying so hard to just get better for my team,” said Mitchell.

The game went down to the wire, but a few crucial baskets by Seneca in the final minutes of the match ended the Wolves’ late-game push. Seneca was able to hold on for the win, putting the Wolves’ record at 4-3.

The Wolves saw many key senior players graduate last season; however, head coach Jaime McLean feels his team is making progress and is on the right track.

“I think the best part about what’s happening right now is we’re learning a lot,” said McLean. “The girls are going to keep getting better, we’re going to keep getting stronger, and, hopefully, we can show better in the second half of the season.”

Mitchell also spoke to the progress her team was making.

“We’re really starting fresh. A lot of girls graduated last year, so we have a brand new team,” said Mitchell. “We’re working out the kinks still, but hopefully next semester we can come out in full force and show people what we’re really made of.”

Despite the loss, the atmosphere at the Jack Doyle Athletics and Recreation Centre remained upbeat as it was the Shoot for the Cure night, an annual fundraiser for breast cancer research. Players, fans and coaches donned pink T-shirts and accessories, coming together to support the fight against breast cancer.

The Wolves now go on a holiday break, returning on Jan. 17 to play the George Brown Huskies at the Jack Doyle Athletics and Recreation Centre.