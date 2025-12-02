Local business owners deck the halls for the SA’s fourth annual Holiday Market

The market welcomes local business to showcase their creativity right before the holiday season

Amanda Macri and Marion Simmons sit eagerly behind their booth, ready to sell Macri’s crocheted creations at the Holiday Market on Nov. 26

Willow MacKenzie smiled at her Holiday Market booth with confidence.

Her story began as a student at Algonquin College, where she first encountered the event that would later shape her entrepreneurial path. Now, she sells creatively designed glassware and keychains through her business Made by Willow.

“I remember coming to the event the year before my first year here, and I loved it,” MacKenzie said. “Meeting everyone and seeing my peers made me realize I wanted to apply next year.”

The halls of Student Commons in the E-building were lined with tables filled with merchandise, festive decor and a warm musical ambience on Nov. 26 and 27.

What captured the heart of the Holiday Market event was not only the decorations and creative crafts flooding the tables, but the stories of every person sitting behind the booths.

Now, standing on the other side of the table as a participant, MacKenzie reflected on what she hopes to gain from the experience.

“To me, it’s about meeting lots of people,” she said. “Maybe helping them find gifts for their loved ones, and just kind of growing and expanding everything.

A myriad of local vendors were ready to meet new people and proud to put their products on display. From crocheting to merchandise design and candle-making, each vendor had a special story to tell. Many of them began developing their skills as a hobby and quickly noticed their skills could be put to entrepreneurial use.

Another vendor at the market that stood out was Tina Martin, who stood cheerfully behind a booth of her intricate and unique candles. She and her husband have been making candles for years.

Martin has always loved candles but could never be around them because of her sensitivity to chemical scents, which would trigger severe hives and migraines if she was in close proximity.

Knowing how much she loved candles, her husband Barry Martin decided to make her one himself. By removing alcohol and harmful additives, he created a formula that didn’t cause any allergic reactions.

“It was amazing,” she said. “I could finally enjoy candles again.”

What initially started as a loving gesture soon grew into a small business known as Fire Scape Candles.

“People loved them,” she said proudly. “Now we do markets almost every week.”

Each candle carries a story, not only because of the time it takes to make but because of the care behind it. The candles take nearly a month each to complete. The moulds for the candles are made entirely by hand, which typically takes 10 days to create in total, only for the wax to be then poured in and infused with carefully chosen scents. The candles must then cure for 14 days before they are ready to sell.

Despite the long hours, this isn’t their only work.

“We all have day jobs,” she said with a laugh, “but we do candles at night.” Markets and events often require them to plan weeks ahead, pouring dozens of candles in one evening to prepare for upcoming sales.

Amanda Macri’s booth was also impossible to miss. It was brightly decorated with holiday-themed crochet pieces: frogs in tiny hats, whimsical Christmas trees and plush toys. But behind the festive display is a story of last-minute hustle, dedication and a love for handmade craft.

Macri first learned about the event through another market called Square Lemon. She now has a business called Oscars Epic Yarn, where she makes use of the hobby that consumes much of her time.

“I was doing that event, and one of the vendors, an alumnus here, told me about this holiday crossover,” she said. “I didn’t even know it existed, and I’m in my fourth year of graphic design.”

She laughed at the discovery, admitting she applied at the very last minute. Initially, she wasn’t accepted, but just days before the event, she received an email: someone had cancelled and she was invited to join.

“I said yes immediately,” she said.

Her booth stood out for its seasonal flair.

“It’s November, it’s the holidays, so I thought, why not make something festive?” Macri said.

That inspiration led to her playful idea of crocheted frogs wearing hats.

“I was just thinking, oh my God, I can make frogs and put hats on them.”

Her dedication showed in the details. Each frog takes about an hour to make, though Macri has become so skilled that she can crochet while multitasking. Markets have become such a big part of her routine, she is often seen crocheting new designs while selling at her booth and takes her yarn and hooks with her to her ringette coaching sessions.