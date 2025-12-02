Ottawa Senators kick off 2025-26 season with early struggles and successes

Algonquin College students saw the Senators start on the wrong foot, but now see a heavy turnaround with success

Ottawa Senators fans might be confused about what kind of team they have this season.

The Senators were faced with an identity crisis to start this season. The philosophy that led to last year’s success has stuck around, but the points haven’t been guaranteed. Games seem to be harder and more grittier.

The philosophy they had was playing hard, fast and being hard to play against, a mindset any hockey team in the NHL strives to have.

A huge factor and storyline this season has been captain Brady Tkachuk who returned to action on Nov. 28 after a lengthy injury that had him sidelined only four games into the season.

Missing arguably the Sens’ best player and trying to fill a big gap in the lineup can make things harder for a team where it’s a “next man up” mentality. However, other players throughout the lineup have stepped up, persevered through shaky games and provided solid performances.

Leading the team in the plus-minus category is defenceman Jordan Spence (+8). Forward Tim Stutzle (+7) who at sat at the top of the team in points with 23 (11 goals, 12 assists) as of Dec. 1, led the way while Tkachuk recovered from his injury.

Goaltending has been an on-and-off concern. Linus Ullmark has a record of 9-6-4. He also has a 3.10 goals against average and a .874 save percentage (as of Dec. 1) which is not up to standard for a goaltender of his calibre.

Special teams have been sub-par this year, but are coming back around. The Senators’ power play is ranked 11th in the NHL at 21.8 per cent, while the penalty kill is sitting at 31st, which is second worst in the league at 69.9 per cent as of Dec. 1.

With all these ups and downs, Algonquin College students and Senators fans have some mixed feelings about how the team is doing as it nears the quarter mark of the season.

Courtney Kittmer, a Wolves Den server and Algonquin College alumna, is optimistic the Sens’ goaltending will improve.

“As they play more games the goalies will start to recognize more how the players on each team tend to shoot and the plays they use as they set up for a shot. That’s something that will hopefully improve as the season goes on,” said Kittmer

Hailey Reynolds, an early child education student, has some huge worries about the team.

“There hasn’t been the same consistency we saw like last season. The Sens need to play to a full effort,” said Reynolds.

Morgan Picard, a community and justice services student, thinks the start has actually been good without the Senators’ captain.

“They actually did just fine when he wasn’t playing, of course he’s an asset to the team and now that he is back it will make the team better but the team stepped up without him,” said Picard.

On Nov. 27 the Senators were the only Canadian team in a playoff spot, but as of Dec. 1, Montreal was the best Canadian team in the NHL with Ottawa just trailing them.