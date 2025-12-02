IEC Holiday Party brings students together for food, games and dancing

Games, dancing and gifts turned the IEC Holiday Party into a night of food, fun and connection for all students at Algonquin College

Attendees began to play a challenge where they must balance a cup on their head and dance to the music all at the same time.

The International Education Centre (IEC) hosted its annual Holiday Party on Nov. 28, bringing together dozens of students for an evening of food, games and dancing inside Salon A of the Marketplace.

The four-hour celebration focused on giving international and domestic students a chance to unwind before finals while connecting with new people.

Students began trickling in shortly after doors opened at 6 p.m., quickly gathering around the long tables of appetizers that were eaten within minutes.

Near the entrance, a photo booth became an instant favourite.

The flash popped nonstop as groups squeezed together, threw on wigs and accessories, and posed for the camera before receiving printed cards.

A small stage in the centre of the room was decorated with warm lights and snowflakes.

This is where IEC volunteers and MCs guided the night, inviting students to jump into games and join the dance floor.

Sameer Garg, an IEC volunteer and one of the MCs, said the turnout exceeded expectations.

“We didn’t expect this many people, but we had quite a lot of students come out and they’re all enjoying themselves,” he said. “I’m getting very positive feedback.”

As the games started, the room began to light up with smiles and laughter.

Musical chairs drew a crowd of students running and sliding into seats, while the “cup on your head” challenge made competitors who danced in slow, careful movements try to balance their cups.

Freeze dance brought out an even larger crowd, all trying to hold uncomfortable poses as the music cut off without warning.

Maria de Lucas Noya, a volunteer at the event, said the energy on the dance floor was her favourite part of the night.

“I loved dancing with everyone who came to the party,” she said. “All of the dances we did with the other volunteers and college staff were so much fun.”

For second-year television broadcasting student Bershaky “Berch” Belzor, the whole event was simply the vibe.

“I wanted to see what it was like to party, and it was pretty fun,” he said.

“I don’t really have a favourite game. I liked all the games.”

Garg said events like this help create a sense of belonging for students coming from different cultures.

“At IEC, we try to increase community engagement on campus,” Garg said.

“Students from all kinds of cultures and backgrounds come together, socialize and learn about each other.”

As the night wound down, the dance floor began to empty.

Students left holding printed photo strips, some with prizes, and many with new connections made across programs and cultures.

De Lucas Noya said she hopes more students join future events.

“It’s a great way to meet people from the college and make friends,” she said.