Wolves’ star scorer returns home and has a standout season

The Algonquin Wolves men’s basketball team delivered their best season since 2022, capturing the fourth seed in the OCAA Eastern conference with a 12-6 record, giving the Wolves playoff birth

The team’s success is largely credited to star guard Tesloch Luk. The Ottawa native transferred home from Ontario Tech University this season and has developed into one of the province’s top scorers.

Luk finished the regular season as the second leading scorer in Ontario, averaging 19.9 points per game. He ranked fifth in total points scored with 318 and led the province with 90 free throws made. His success on the court is a result of being in a comfortable environment with a coach who understands his style of play.

“Being back home has definitely brought more confidence into my game, and the fact that a couple of my games went the way I wanted early on grew my confidence on the court even more,” said Luk.

The season has been a success not just for Luk, but for the entire team. The Wolves improved their win total by eight games after going 4-14 in 2023-24, helping to establish a winning culture.

“My time at Tech, I was there from when we were losing, so seeing the culture shift to a winning mentality and just being around guys that want to win and want to get better is what I brought here,” said Luk.

The relationship between head coach Trevor Costello and Luk played an important role in his recruitment to the Wolves. Costello’s approach to long-term player development could also benefit future recruiting and prove beneficial in future recruiting efforts.

“I’ve talked to him over the years, but the thing about recruiting is, I never burn bridges,” said Costello. “Everybody’s got bigger things they wanna strive for, and I told him if he wants to use us as a stepping stone, I’m not here to hold you back. I’m here to help you reach your dreams.”

With the season now concluded, Luk and the Wolves have left their mark, proving they belong among the province’s top teams.

“Playoffs are completely different from regular season ball. The intensity grows, and we’re just trying to come into the playoffs hungry,” said Luk.

The Wolves kicked off their OCAA playoff run with a victory over the fifth-seeded Niagara Knights on Feb.15, at the Jack Doyle Athletics and Recreation Centre. The Knights, who finished third in the West Division for the third straight year, posed a tough challenge, but the Wolves prevailed. They traveled to Humber to take on the top-ranked team in Canada but fell short, bringing their season to an end.

With an impressive season behind him, Luk has his sights set on returning to university sports. His goal is to stay in Ottawa and compete at the next level.

“He’s going to be going to university. As far as where — somewhere in Ottawa that can take and use his skills to perfection. He’s gifted offensively,” said Costello.