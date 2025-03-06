Canada requests consultation after U.S. tariff implications

Top stories in your community and around the world by Algonquin Times journalists

Local

CTV: The Rideau Canal Skateway will be temporarily closed due to rain and warmer temperatures expected this evening, starting at 10 p.m.

The National Capital Commission posted on X stating “We hope that this temporary pause combined with the return of colder temperatures at the end of the week will allow us to reopen.”

Weather conditions are supposed to return to below freezing this weekend.

The 2024-2025 season for the canal has been the busiest since the 2018-2019 season, with nearly 1.2 million visits since it opened on Jan. 11.

The canal has been open in March five times since 2010.

National

CTV: One minute after midnight, March 4, 2025, U.S. President Donald Trump’s 25 per cent tariffs against Canada went into effect.

Howard Lutnick, U.S. Commerce Secretary, says that there could be some exceptions to these new tariff implications. Canada has requested a consultation with the U.S. on unjustified tariffs at the World Trade Organization. This tariff implication could upend nearly $2.2 trillion in annual trade.

Trump claims that fentanyl being trafficked at the border is why the U.S. will no longer “subsidize” Canada and Mexico.

“Tariffs are about making America rich again and making America great again,” Trump said. ”It’s happening, and it will happen rather quickly. There’ll be a little disturbance, but we’re okay with that. It won’t be much.”

International

CTV: The governor of Kentucky, Andy Beshear, says U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs are not what Americans voted for, and will cause significant harm, as prices will begin to rise.

“I believe that the people of Kentucky and the United States are going to feel betrayal. It is going to be incredibly difficult and challenging for our people,” Beshear said.

Beshear told Vassy Kapelos, CTV host, that the vast majority of Americans view Canada as “one of our closest allies and friends.”

“He and he alone has started this trade war,” the governor said of Trump. “We all certainly hope that there is a way that our leaders will move past this, because this relationship is far too important to have a trade war that ultimately raises prices and difficulties on both of our people.”