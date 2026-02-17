Winter Olympics take over the Wolves Den

Students gather at the campus pub to watch the Canada-Czechia men’s preliminary hockey game
Nylah Henry
Photos: Nylah Henry
February 17, 2026
Revised: February 17, 2026 1:42pm
Photo: Nylah Henry
Students gathering at the Wolves Den to watch the Canada-Czechia men's preliminary hockey game.

As the puck dropped at 10:40 a.m. on Feb. 12 for the Canada-Czechia men’s hockey preliminary game in the 2026 Winter Olympics, the Wolves Den was already packed with eager hockey fans.

Sarah Ramlogan, an employee at the Wolves Den, said that during specific Olympic events, the Wolves Den will open early to allow students to watch the competition.

“We opened a half hour early today for the game, and it’s been really busy so far since everyone’s been coming in to watch it,” said Ramlogan.

From Feb. 6 to Feb. 22, people can watch all their favourite Winter Olympics sporting events at the Wolves Den and Games Room.

Students gathered at the Wolves Den to eat and drink while watching Canada dominate Czechia in a 5-0 win. The win put Canada at the top of Group A.

Gabby Lugli, a student in the horticulture industry program, said she went to the Wolves Den to study but ultimately stayed because of the game.

“We actually came here to work, but mostly stayed to watch the game,” said Lugli.

Lugli said that while she loves to watch hockey, “I will watch almost any sport that’s playing in the Olympics.”

