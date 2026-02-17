Wolves women’s basketball team dominates St. Lawrence on Senior Night

The Wolves breeze by the Surge at home to a 92-26 victory with tributes being paid to graduating players.

The Wolves women’s basketball team dominated the St. Lawrence Surge, delivering a 92-26 victory at the Jack Doyle Athletics and Recreation Centre on Feb. 14, leaving Algonquin with a record of 9-5 heading into the playoffs.

It was an impressive showcase for the Wolves as they easily established a sizeable first quarter lead, which allowed the team to take control of the game from the opening tipoff.

The Wolves’ defence was unbreakable as the team caused turnovers time and time again, recording 16 steals and out-rebounding the Surge 43-24.

The victory showcased the Wolves’ selfless offence as well, as the team was able to record 19 assists thanks to their excellent ball movement in transition.

“We wanted to finish on a good note. We got everyone off the bench, or everyone on the team to score,” said Wolves guard Leah Hirst.

There was plenty of emotion in the building, as four senior players were playing in their final regular season game for the Wolves.

Prior to tipoff, head coach Jaime McLean paid tribute to the four seniors acknowledging them each for all that they’ve contributed to the program as the audience applauded.

“It’s always an emotional night, senior night. We want to take the time to recognize our vets for how much time they’ve put into the program, and what they’ve given to the team. And then how much they’ve given to the other athletes on this team,” said McLean after the game.

“It’s always tough as a coach to see players come and then finally hit that mark where they’re graduating and moving on to what’s next.”

The graduating seniors include Cianah Miller, Meaghan McNamara, Taryn Mitchel and Hirst.

This game marked the ending of a journey for senior Wolves players. They bid farewell to the teammates they’ve grown close bonds with and a program they’ve dedicated themselves to.

“It’s been an amazing ride for three years as an Algonquin Wolf, I wouldn’t change it for the world,” said Wolves guard Miller after the game.

“Coming from being a transfer, coming from a different team, it was kind of scary being on a new team with no people that you know, but it was a welcoming environment from my teammates from the start and I wouldn’t change it for the world,” Miller said.