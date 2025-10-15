The men’s soccer Wolves are top dogs in the east once again with win over the Huskies

While the game was tightly contested, Huskies coach John Williams says “the better team won”

The Wolves finished first place in the East Division for the second straight year.

The Algonquin Wolves men’s soccer team won 2-1 at home against the George Brown Huskies on Oct. 11 to clinch the OCAA East Division Championship.

This is the second year in a row the Wolves have won the division championship. Not only did they place first again, they improved their record from 7-1-2 last year to 9-1 this year.

In the first half of the game, Daniel Parisotto opened the scoring for the Huskies with his first goal of the season.

Then, 10 minutes into the second half, the Wolves would answered back with a goal from Alix Basa to tie it up.

“We expected a better start,” Wolves coach Angus Wong said. “But we got a good response in the second half, and so we’re happy with that. But yeah, we definitely wish it was a bit more comfortable than it was.”

The game remained tied until the 85th minute when Basa struck again, giving the Wolves a hard-fought victory.

“All the emotions ran through me, I almost felt like crying, I almost felt like tears about to roll down my eyes,” Basa said of his game-winning goal.

Basa had an impressive season with 23 points, including eight goals and seven assists, the second most for the Wolves and currently the third most in the league.

For the Huskies, this loss means they break even with a 5-5 record, finishing in fifth place in the East Division.

Huskies coach John Williams said they did not look like a fifth-place team, noting that it took the Wolves until the final moments to secure the win. But added that “the better team won the game.”

“I believe the difference is they’ve got a few quality players in the right positions that can put the ball in the net, where we lack that,” Williams said.

Going into the game, the Huskies’ focus was getting ready for the playoffs.

“We were trying to avoid coming all the way back to Algonquin,” Williams said.

Despite their best efforts, the Huskies will return to the college should they both win their qualifying matches. The Huskies were scheduled to face the Sheridan Bruins and the Wolves were to face the Fanshawe Falcons. Both games were scheduled to be held on Oct. 15.