Doug Ford’s plan to axe speed cameras sparks debate around Algonquin College campus

As Ontario moves to eliminate speed cameras, students and residents near Algonquin College weigh in on what it means for road safety

Ben Taylor, who drives daily along Woodroffe, believes the location of photo radar is what really matters.

Premier Doug Ford announced on Sept. 25 that his government will move to abolish speed cameras across Ontario, calling them a “cash grab” by municipalities. The legislation is expected to be introduced this fall and, if passed, cities like Ottawa will be forced to remove automated radar cameras from all school zones and community safety areas.

One of those cameras is at Woodroffe Avenue and Georgiana Drive, only a few blocks from Algonquin’s Woodroffe campus. For students heading to class and homeowners living nearby, it’s become a familiar sight and one that could soon be gone.

The announcement has sparked debate on campus and in the surrounding neighbourhood, with some saying the cameras are unfair to drivers, while others believe they are one of the few tools that keep people safe.

Brayden Carabinos, a graphic design student, is not a fan of the hefty fines but believes speed cameras still serve a valuable purpose.

“It’s a money grab, but if they’re gone for good, there’s going to have to be something to replace them because they do keep people safe at the end of the day,” Carabinos said.

While Carabinos pointed to safety as the main reason for keeping cameras, others said placement matters just as much as principle.

Benjamin Taylor, who studies HVAC at the college, said cameras belong near schools but not on major commuter routes like Woodroffe.

“Putting them in front of schools is a good choice, both economically and safety-wise,” Taylor said. “But putting them on main roads is almost entrapment. That’s just the government trying to grab money.”

Similarly, Alesandro Maiolo, an automotive student, said the cameras can be frustrating when limits drop suddenly, but he supports them in areas where children are present.

“It sucks having to slam on the brakes when it drops from 60 to 40 out of nowhere,” he said. “But in school zones, without a doubt, I think they should stay.”





Beyond the campus, some people living in the area say the cameras are one of the few things that keep drivers in check. Steacy Ludlow, who lives just off Woodroffe Avenue, said drivers are unlikely to slow down without the threat of a ticket.

“I hate when I get dinged from a speed camera, but you need them or else people won’t pay attention,” Ludlow said.





Whether Ford’s plan means safer streets or just faster ones is a question drivers, students and homeowners will soon find out.