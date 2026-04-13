Students left wondering about Algonquin College’s direction after March program suspensions

As the winter term comes to an end, students share what they believe the future holds

Algonquin College has cancelled over 60 programs since January 2025, citing ongoing financial issues as the problem.

After the Algonquin College Board of Governors’ voted on March 2 to implement college leadership’s recommendations to suspend and cancel 30 programs, some students are feeling skeptical about the safety of other programs.

Students shared their thoughts about the recent cuts with Algonquin Times staff prior to the summer break.

“The biggest thing I’m concerned about for my program is the industry surrounding it. Music industry arts fuels a lot of other entertainment things within Ottawa,” said Corbin Mahoney, a first–year music industry arts student.

The Board of Governors voted in favour of cutting the music industry arts program.

Mahoney reinforced the importance of programs like music industry arts and the potential consequences of cutting them.

“Audio tech in the bar scene or people who do audio at big stadiums — stuff like that will have a lack of input and therefore there will be a deficit,” said Mahoney.

On the other hand, Jeremy Stevens, a first-year TV broadcasting student, isn’t too worried about his program’s future, feeling that broadcasting will always be needed.

“(Broadcasting) it’s the future of the media and I think it’ll be more helpful for students to accomplish their education,” said Stevens.





Acknowledging that his confidence comes from a place of security, Stevens understands why others feel differently.



“Students are concerned because that’s their future and their money. Maybe that’s why I’m so confident because my program’s not being cut, but other people’s confidence are just thrown out to the curb and left stranded,” said Stevens.

Professor and program coordinator for the graphic design program Alain Paradis believes the best thing to do is to try and stay ahead of the curve.

“I think we’re just being cautious. We’re trying to stay ahead of everything. We’re updating our programs and our curriculum,” said Paradis.

After watching the Board of Governors meeting last month, Mahoney believes the college has “dug themselves into a grave,” cutting programs for what he believes was for “purely monetary reasons.” He doesn’t see a way out for the college.

The Algonquin Times reached out to the college for comment regarding the safety of future programs but didn’t receive a response by the deadline.