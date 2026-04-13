New OC Transpo GM promises reliability as Algonquin College students find transit delays frustrating

Rick Leary was announced as OC Transpo's new boss with a mandate to restore reliability and users' faith in the public transit system

Rick Leary, who was introduced as OC Transpo’s new general manager on March 27, has said he intends to listen, be as transparent as possible and act more decisively when change is needed.

But for Algonquin College students who depend on Ottawa’s transit system daily, the only thing that matters is whether those commitments actually translate into a service that’s reliable and maintains a solid level of consistency.

“Riders are counting on us, not months from now and not years from now, but today,” Leary said during his first press conference. “I began my assessment this morning of the current rail situation, including the ongoing disruptions, and I’ll be developing a clear plan to restore full service.”

At the same press conference, city manager Wendy Stephenson said Leary’s extensive background is what made him stand out during the hiring process.

“Rick brings more than 25 years of experience across the transit sector here in Canada and in North America,” Stephenson said. “It was very clear that Rick was the candidate that stood out to us in terms of the experience that he brings to the table, what he’s done over his career.”

Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe echoed that confidence, saying the city is fortunate to have someone with Leary’s experience leading OC Transpo during a difficult period.

“We’re really lucky that somebody like Rick has chosen to move to Ottawa and to take on this significant challenge,” Sutcliffe said, calling it “a very difficult time for our passengers.”

Students at Algonquin College say they feel those difficulties every day.

Muskan Gill, a 20‑year‑old brand management grad, relies on OC Transpo to get to campus and says delays have become routine.

“They have very bad timings, OC Transpo,” she said. “I don’t take only one bus, I take two buses… sometimes it comes after half an hour, and it’s always late.”

Gill also mentioned she hasn’t personally felt unsafe on transit but she is aware of incidents reported in the news.

Another Algonquin College student, social service worker Grace Irakoze, said the unreliability has affected more than just punctuality.

“When the buses don’t show up or they’re late, it throws off your whole day,” she said.

Irakoze often sees students scrambling after missed connections or cancellations.

“People rely on transit for everything like school, work, placements, appointments,” she said. “When the system isn’t reliable, it affects your opportunities.”