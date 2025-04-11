Students enjoy price drop at the pumps after carbon tax removal

Commuters have experienced some much-needed relief. But will the price of gas affect their vote in the upcoming election?

A Petro-Canada gas station down the road from Algonquin College on Woodroffe Avenue.

The federal consumer carbon tax dropped to zero per cent on April 1, immediately impacting gas prices in Ottawa and helping the budgets of Algonquin College students.

Gas prices across Ottawa dropped by an average of 20 cents per litre. For many students and staff who rely on their vehicles to get to the college, it’s a welcome respite to their wallets.

Daylin Wilcott says it will allow him to fill his tank more often.

“Recently, I’ve just been putting in the bare minimum to be able to get me from place to place,” Wilcott said.

But on April 1, he was filling the tank up.

Prime Minister Mark Carney, who recently replaced Justin Trudeau as leader of the Liberal party, made the removal of the unpopular policy a priority after taking office. Eliminating the controversial tax had been a key policy plank of Pierre Poilievre, the leader of the opposition Conservative Party.

Henry Trepanier, a student at Algonquin College, is happy for the extra relief at the gas pump and believes it was right to remove the consumer portion of the carbon tax while leaving the industrial portion of the tax on.

“The carbon tax is good if it’s charged to the right people,” Trepanier said.

Carney has not pledged to removing the industrial portion of the tax, which taxes industries on their carbon emissions. The Conservatives have pledged to go further and scrap the industrial carbon price.

“I appreciate Mark Carney’s point of view,” Trepanier said.

He says the removal of the carbon tax is just “sprinkles on the donut” and was planning to vote for Carney regardless.

“Certainly saving a few bucks at the pump is great. That little isn’t enough to sell my soul to either party, but I think it will make a difference for sure,” Trepanier said, speaking on the April 28 federal election.

“It will definitely get him (Carney) votes.”

Willcott wasn’t sure if lower gas prices would inform his vote choice in the upcoming election.

“It’s definitely a consideration given the trade wars with the U.S. and everything that’s going on. A lot is going on for our government right now and gas does add to it,” he said.

Saving money at the pump is crucial to Willcott. He has a 35-minute long commute to school and the removal of the carbon tax helps.

“I hope I continue to see that number drop.”