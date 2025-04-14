Dirty Bingo wraps up the semester with laughs, lube and legacy

A night of cheeky prizes and a packed room of eager students, Dirty Bingo made its grand finale for the semester at Algonquin College on April 2

Zelda Marshall and Crystal Caring, long-time hosts of Dirty Bingo, pose for a photo during the final event of the academic year, held on April 2 in the Observatory.

More than 50 students packed the Observatory on April 2 for the final Dirty Bingo of the semester, with some arriving before doors opened, ready for a cheeky night of games, laughter and adult-themed prizes.

Hosted by drag performers Zelda Marshall and Crystal Caring, Dirty Bingo is a long-standing Algonquin College tradition that mixes classic bingo with not-so-classic rewards like vibrators, lube and even non-sexual prizes for asexual folks.

“I started hosting Dirty Bingo in 2010,” said Marshall. “Bill Kitchen (the Students’ Association’s senior manager of hospitality services) asked me about a year later, ‘Do you want to bring somebody along?’ So, of course, immediately I thought of Crystal, and we’ve been doing it as a joint thing since 2011.”

With music playing, drinks flowing and students shouting out bingo numbers, the energy in the room stayed high all evening. Security staff checked IDs at the entrance, handing green bracelets to those drinking, keeping the vibe fun but safe.

Over the course of 10 games, one of which included a hilarious tiebreaker where two participants raced to stretch a condom over an entire water bottle without it breaking, the first to succeed was declared the winner.

Students got more than just a chance to win. They got an experience.

“There was a time we only got nine games in because the fire alarm went off,” Marshall said laughing. “And one year, the last game of the year had to be cancelled because of an ice storm in April.”

Throughout the night, Marshall and Caring interacted directly with the crowd. Students picked the bingo numbers themselves, adding a fun twist to each round. After five games, players got a break to grab drinks, stretch out and gear up for more chaos.

For long-time fans like Fiona Smith, a student in the radio broadcasting program, the event is more than just a night out — it’s a monthly ritual.

“I’ve been going ever since I started college,” Smith said. “There’s nothing like this anywhere else, not to the same calibre that Algonquin does it. They do an amazing job of making sure everyone’s included. It makes you want to come back every single time.”

Another regular, Bryden Lessard, agreed.

“It’s really fun,” he said. “I maybe wouldn’t bring your parents.”

Marshall, however, noted that for some, it’s a family affair.

“The students bring their parents, too,” she said. “So it becomes a multi-generational, fun night out.”

For Caring, it’s all about the impact.

“There were a couple of guys on the football team that came out after seeing how open their friends were with me joking around with them,” she said. “That’s the big thing, knowing people can enjoy themselves, have a good experience and maybe even change their lives.”

This was the last Dirty Bingo of the academic year, but fans of the event won’t have to wait too long. As Marshall reminded the crowd, she and Caring will be back in the fall to do it all again.