Students encouraged to download security app

The app is designed for student safety in mind as the new term gets rolling

The front of Security Services near an entrance to A-building.

On Sept. 17, an email was sent to students encouraging them to download an app and to review the school’s security protocols.

The email was sent by the college’s communications department, which included a memo written by Jason Condon, manager of Security and Emergency Services.

The app is called AC Safety Mobile. Its goal is to deliver campus-specific notifications and it contains maps, class locations, security contact information and all emergency protocols.

It also contains the Walk Safe Services features, which students can use to be safely transported from one location to another.

AC Safety Mobile initially launched on Sept 10, 2019, and is available for free on IOS and Android devices. It has over 10,000 downloads on the Google Play Store.

Connor Sunderland, a museum studies student, said he hasn’t installed the app.

“Consider it as something I haven’t done yet,” he said. “I used to live on residence. If I was still there, I would have already downloaded it by now,”

Sunderland values the benefits that would come with having AC Safety Mobile installed

“This is a learning institution where we have a commitment to show up to our classes. They (Algonquin College) have to make a commitment to us to make sure everything runs well. If 99 per cent of the time you spend is on campus, having that extra layer of safety to reach out to if you have any issues is a lot easier,” Sunderland said.

How can the college notify students more effectively?

Peter Tom, a booking and accounting practices student, said students are more attracted to old-fashioned outreach methods. Tom said “posters in common areas, for sure… they grab attention.”

Andrew Torsky, a health services receptionist, said “orientation is a big part of it (awareness) when you’re dealing with a large enrolment population of first-year students.

“I think that the app should be mentioned in every first-year orientation, to be sure that students are aware of it. I think it’s up to the college to make the students aware of the resources that are available. But if students ultimately aren’t interested, it would be up to them to pursue it if they are,” Torsky said.

The security office and lost and found are located in A-building, room A1216. In case of any on-campus emergencies, dial 613-727-4723 ext. 5000. They can also be reached via email security@algonquincollege.com.