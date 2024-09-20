Serious stabbing at apartment building near Algonquin College

Residents of 1845 Baseline Rd. say a man was allegedly stabbed in their building and one of their neighbours was taken away in handcuffs in the early hours of Sept. 20.

An Ottawa police cruiser is parked in front an apartment building at 1845 Baseline Rd., near Navaho Drive, as officers investigate a stabbing on Sept. 20.

An Algonquin College staff member exited his apartment on the morning of Sept. 20 to find blood on the floor of the hallway.

It happened at 1845 Baseline Rd., at the corner of Navaho Drive. Residents say that one of their neighbours allegedly stabbed a man, on the ninth floor, around 5:40 a.m.

“We just got out of our unit and we saw blood,” said Dorian, who said the commotion happened next door to his unit. He didn’t want his full name used.



Though residents describe the area as rough, they say crime is not common in their building.



“It’s normally quiet,” said Dorian. “On the ninth floor, it’s mostly families.”



Residents of the ninth floor said they heard what they described as a normal conversation around 5:40 a.m. According to residents, there was no screaming or clear sounds of struggle. One resident, who did not want to be identified, described seeing the victim lying on the floor in the hallway. Residents said police arrived just before 6 a.m. and took a man away in handcuffs.



Residents said there was a substantial amount of blood on the floor of the lobby. By 10 a.m., there were bloodstains visible on the front steps of the building. There were three marked police cruisers in front of the building.



Building staff declined to comment.



An Ottawa police officer exited the building around 9 a.m. with several bags labelled evidence.



Many residents said they are still uncertain of what exactly happened and have received information about the situation from either social media or from their neighbours.



“What we heard from the police officers is they told us to not go to the ninth floor,” said resident Atef Ben Otahmen. “There are a lot of students here. It’s kind of close to AC.”



According to Ottawa police, officers arrived at the building and found a man with serious stab wounds.



Police said just before 7:30 a.m. they “have located all involved parties and there is no threat to public safety at this time.”

Police had not announced any charges or arrests as of 12:30 p.m.