Resolution rush overcrowds Jack Doyle Recreation Centre

New Year’s resolutions have led to a sharp increase in gym attendance, disrupting workouts due to overcrowding at the Jack Doyle Athletics and Recreation Centre.

Staff say the annual surge is expected, but this year’s increase has been especially noticeable. The combination of new students arriving on campus and others committing to fitness-related resolutions has pushed gym usage beyond normal levels compared to a typical semester during peak hours.

“With the new year and the new semester, crowding has definitely picked up,” said Adam Voutier, a full-time staff member at the centre.

Part-time staff member Mateo Nunez Kruus said the spike has been more pronounced than usual.

“We normally see an increase but since New Year’s even more, the past two or three weeks have been significant.” said Nunez Kruus.

Although staff believe that the beginning of the winter semester contributes to the overcrowding, many agree that the newcomers are driven by New Year’s resolutions.

Staff estimate attendance increases by roughly 25 to 35 per cent at the start of the year, resulting in crowded workout floors and longer wait times for equipment.

According to National Council on Strength and Fitness (NCSF) research, this type of surge is common as motivation peaks when people set short-term goals tied to a specific date, such as the New Year.

However, motivation alone is often not enough to sustain long-term behaviour change. These are patterns which Jack Doyle staff say they see each January.

Students say the overcrowding has made workouts more difficult and, in some cases, discouraging.

Part-time staff member and gym user Juan Clive said the overcrowding makes it difficult to complete a workout.

“I couldn’t do anything, every machine was just taken,” said Clive.

Second-level police foundations student Ethan Bos said the congestion has slowed his routine. “It’s slowing us down because all the machines we need are taken constantly and there’s a lineup for everything,” said Ethan Bos, a second-level police foundations student.

Level 2 fitness and health student Saniyah Johnson described the atmosphere as overwhelming.

“It’s really crowded, it’s horrifying right now,” she said.

Johnson said she now adjusts her schedule to avoid peak times. “I just go on different days sometimes, to make it better.”

Others say the busy environment affects motivation.

“It just makes me a bit unmotivated,” said Tessa Gibson, a second-level fitness and health student.

She said many students overestimate how often they can realistically attend the gym.

“A lot of people [say] I’m going to go five days a week and then they realize that that’s not really sustainable for a lot of people,” said Gibson.

NCSF research emphasizes that long-term fitness success depends on habit formation, realistic goal setting and consistency, rather than bursts of motivation. Staff and students expect attendance to drop as these realities set in.

“By early to mid February at least 30 per cent of the new people will be gone,” said Nathaniel Rolland, another part-time fitness representative.

Second-level police foundations student Nolan Tarantino agreed attendance typically drops after the initial rush.

“You have that … energy in the first few weeks and then it’s gone,” said Tarantino.

While the gym is expected to become more manageable in the coming weeks, some students say it is disappointing that many people abandon their fitness goals altogether.

Clive noted consistency remains the most important factor in achieving long-term health and fitness success, something many students hope to maintain once the January rush fades.