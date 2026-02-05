News Briefs: Local athletes represent Canada, other countries at Olympics

Top stories in your community and around the world as noted by Algonquin Times journalists

Local

CBC News: Multiple Canadians at this year’s Winter Olympics come from the Ottawa-Gatineau area: three each in speed skating, alpine skiing, bobsleigh and hockey. Two athletes each will compete in biathlon, cross-country, skiing, curling and figure skating.

There are also athletes playing on local teams representing other counties, including the United States, Finland, Denmark, Germany and Italy.

National

CBC News: In Truro, Nova Scotia, two children — siblings six-year-old Lilly and four-year-old Jack Sullivan — went missing nine months ago.

Their mother Malehya Brooks-Murray, has not spoken to the media since she participated in a volunteer search earlier this year. Her circle of friends and family say she hasn’t been doing well and is also a naturally quiet person.

The only thing police found was Lilly’s pink blanket.

International

CBC News: After two people were shot last month by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) officers, the Trump administration announced it is reducing the number of federal immigration enforcement officers in the state.

A brother of Renee Good said “ICE is beyond explanation.” Good was one of the people who was killed.