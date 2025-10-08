Ottawa International Animation Festival motivates next generation of talent

Where students meet the masters: OIAF gathers aspiring animators, professionals and fans to celebrate and inspire the future of animation

When Aurora Seyhan first volunteered at the Ottawa International Animation Festival (OIAF), she left feeling motivated and refreshed for the industry she hoped to join.

Three years later, this Algonquin College animation student still returns to the festival each fall, drawn by the community that comes together to showcase their work and celebrate the art of animation.

As the second-largest animation festival in the world, this year’s event ran from Sept. 24 to Sept. 28 in the downtown Ottawa area, with venues that included the Ottawa Art Gallery, ​National Arts Centre, Bytown Cinema and Strathcona Park, which hosted the popular Animators Picnic.

Algonquin College sponsors the festival and with its animation and graphic design programs, many members of the school actively participate in this event.

During her first year, Seyhan was stationed at the artist workshops, where stop-motion animation was being taught. There, she met people who she still keeps in contact.

In her second year, Seyhan had the opportunity to see and hear from Chris Sanders, the director of The Wild Robot. Following a pre-screening of the film, Sanders spoke to the audience, signed autographs and viewers were able to ask him insightful questions.

This year, Seyhan volunteered at the Artist Picnic in Strathcona Park. This event invited all attendees to gather for a picnic in the park and encouraged individuals to socialize and network with each other. Many of the participants are animators who are eager to share their experiences with newcomers to the industry.

“Even if you’re not talking with people in the industry, you’re still in an environment where everyone is passionate about animation,” said Seyhan. “You never know what someone might say, it could inspire you, give you a project idea or teach you something new. It’s definitely a great learning experience. And even if you’re not in the industry, if you like animation, I highly recommend participating because it’s really cool.”

Neil Hunter, the coordinator of the animation program at Algonquin College for 23 years, encourages students to volunteer at the festival. Volunteering allows them to gain exposure to the industry, meet professionals and explore the wider world of animation. The experience, he said, is intended to inspire and motivate students.

“For the third-year students, it’s great because they can have their portfolios reviewed by people there,” said Hunter. “They get to meet the people who they’ll be working with. It’s amazing how many of them are Algonquin students or former Algonquin students. That’s a pretty good legacy for the animation program.”

Hunter cited one amusing example where students had the chance to interact with animators while picking them up at the airport.

“Students might pick up guests at the airport and drive them to the hotel, giving them half an hour with a famous Disney animator to ask questions. Most animators are a friendly bunch,” said Hunter.

Chris Dainty, professor and the coordinator of the illustration and concept art program, was inspired to join the animation program at Algonquin College after going to the festival in 1995.

“The first time I went to the festival was in 1995 and it was at the NAC, where I picked up one of their flip books, which showcased of all the students’ work from the college,” he said. “And it really was a defining moment for me to realize, like, oh, this is a career possibility. I still have that book, from Algonquin College in ’95.”

Dainty joined the animation program in the early 2000s as a student and later went on to launch his own production company, Dainty Production Inc., in 2006. For the past 18 years, the company has sponsored the Ottawa International Animation Festival, contributing in various ways, including providing animation for the event and producing the sponsorship reel shown before each event. The reel features sponsors like Netflix, Toon Boom and Algonquin College.

For many students, the Ottawa International Animation Festival isn’t just a stop on the way to graduation, it’s a launchpad for their creative futures. Dainty knows firsthand how transformative the festival can be.

“It could change your career path 100 per cent as it did for me. “