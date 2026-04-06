Ottawa 67’s score winner late in Game 4, sweep Kingston to advance

The tightest and closest game of the series tested the Ottawa 67’s, but some late-game heroics have sent the 67’s to Round 2 of the OHL playoffs

A 3-2 win against the Kingston Frontenacs in Game 4 on April 2 has sent the Ottawa 67’s to the second round of the playoffs in the OHL Eastern Conference. It wasn’t the prettiest effort by the 67’s as they had to fight for the game-winning goal.

The streak of fights at the start of the game ended as the Frontenacs and 67’s were laser focused on an elimination game that was do or die for one team and win and move on for another.

It was all Ottawa to start the game as they struck twice within the first three minutes of with a Sam McCue “Michigan” highlight reel goal and second of the series to put the 67’s up just 41 seconds in. Nic Sima scored his third goal of the series off a tip in from a Jasper Kuhta.

Those two goals were enough for Kingston head coach Troy Mann to yank starting goaltender Matthew Minchak and put in Gavin Betts, who was the starting goalie in Games 1 and 2 back in Ottawa.

Kingston was able to score the next two goals when Matthew Frost put a loose puck home as his linemates Adam Kelly and Riley Clark helped put together a lengthy sustained shift in the first. Robin Kuzma snuck a shot past Ryder Fetterolf a minute into the second to draw even.

Ottawa defenceman David Bedkowski was ejected in the second period after a blindside body check on Kingston’s Kieren Dervin. He was given a five-minute major and 10-minute penalty for blindsiding after a lengthy review.

Bedkowski may see the league possibly review his ejection for possible suspension, but it’s rather unlikely due to the fact it was shoulder to chest. The OHL does not, however, tolerate blindside hits.

The second and third periods were very tight and both teams gave each other no room. Overtime appeared in order as time was winding down in the third period.

It was late-game heroics from 67’s forward Filip Ekberg with 30 seconds left in the third period. He walked in all alone and went backhand-forehand on Gavin Betts as he out deked the Kingston defence for his third of the series.

That would be the series winner and the 67’s secured the sweep as they beat the Frontenacs in the game and round.

Ryder Fetterolf was able to lock down the fort between the pipes, stopping 20 of 22 shots.

After the game in the locker room, 67’s head coach Dave Cameron said to his players that he and the team all knew it wasn’t their best effort but they stayed with it and got the job done.

The 67’s will face the Barrie Colts in Round 2.