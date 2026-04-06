Beer out, chicken in? Students weigh in on Chick-fil-A’s proposed expansion near Algonquin College

Beer Store site at College Square could be targeted for Chick-fil-A

A rendering of a proposed Chick-fil-A restaurant at the College Square plaza filed with the land owner's development application.

Algonquin College students are reacting positively to the possibility of a Chick-fil-A opening in the nearby College Square plaza, with many expressing interest in the proposal and support for the potential new dining option.

Chick-fil-A has applied to the City of Ottawa to open a new restaurant, planning to take over the current Beer Store location in the College Square plaza. The application, which has not yet been approved, was recently submitted as part of the company’s proposed expansion into the area. The restaurant would be built at the existing retail site, though a final decision from the city is still pending.

The Beer Store’s College Square location remains open and continues to serve customers.

First-year TV broadcasting student Jayden Cruise welcomes the possible addition of a restaurant at College Square.

“I really appreciate the variety of different food options available in College Square. This wider selection is beneficial for the community,” Cruise said.

A new restaurant would offer more choice for students and the surrounding community and add to the growing appeal of College Square as a dining destination near campus.

First-year accounting student Tim Rwamirego also expressed enthusiasm.

“I don’t really have any concerns about the new location — just hope the lines aren’t too long,” he said.

College Coun. Laine Johnson invited residents to provide feedback on the proposal until April 1, giving the community an opportunity to weigh in on the plans for the new restaurant.

Chick-fil-A’s first location in Canada opened in Toronto on Sept. 6, 2019, at the corner of Yonge and Bloor streets. Since then, the restaurants have expanded across the country.

The restaurant chain currently has two locations in Ottawa: one at CF Rideau Centre and another at Tanger Outlet in Kanata.