Ottawa 67’s Round 1 recap: Sweeping the Fronts

It's four straight Ottawa victories that has them sweeping past Kingston into the second round of OHL playoffs against the Barrie Colts

Nic Sima scores a power-play goal and celebrates with linemates at TD Place on March 27, 2026 during Game 1 of the first-round series.

The Ottawa 67’s are moving deeper into the OHL playoffs and the quest for the J. Ross Robertson Cup.

Ottawa took on Kingston in Round 1 in what was a heavy battle between two teams that had not met in the playoffs since 1981 and reignited the rivalry in 2026.

Heading into the playoffs, both teams were more on the younger side with rookies tasting playoff hockey for the first time at the major junior level.

Those rookies for the Ottawa 67’s, combined with over-agers and veterans, managed to sweep the Kingston Frontenacs in telling fashion, in four games.

Kingston never backed down despite being swept in the series and really gave the 67’s fits throughout the series and made Ottawa be more aware, on their toes and more vigilant. They have a good future brewing in Frontenacs land.

There were so many game-changers and storytelling elements that made the series quick but exciting and hopeful as Ottawa gets to come back to the nation’s capital for more playoff hockey.

The playoff Rookies came through for the Ottawa 67’s

The big opportunities and spotlight for the first-timers on this Ottawa 67’s team made a massive story throughout the series.



Rookie Finish import and 67’s forward Jasper Kuhta wrapped up his first OHL playoff series second in points on the team with five points in four games, (two goals and three assists) and he was tied for first of all playoff rookies on the team in points.

67’s defenceman Kohyn Eshkawkogan also played in his first OHL playoff series and came up large. He led all defenceman on the team with five points in five games, all of them being assists. He is tied with Jasper Kuhta for first among all rookies on the team in points after the series in points.

First-year rookie forward and Nepean native Thomas Vandenberg had a good first taste of playoff hockey and made an impact on the scoresheet and the lineup. Vandenberg was able to notch a point per game in the series with two goals and two assists, with both goals in the series coming on the power-play. He was first in points out of four first-year rookies on the team.

Swedish import and 67’s forward Filip Ekberg wrapped up his first OHL playoff series. Ekberg was fourth in points on the team with four points in four games (three goals and three assists). Ekberg is tied in first for goals after the first round. Ekberg also scored the series winning goal in game four. He was a big part of the success.

Captain Foster leads the way for his 67’s

67’s captain and over-ager Cooper Foster in his last season in the Ontario Hockey League has that chip on his shoulder of wanting to go out winning a trophy or two and making a name for himself before heading to professional hockey.

Foster had a complete first-round series as he led his team on the ice in the physicality and experience department. He also at the end of the series leads the entire team in points with six in four games (one goal and five assists), with the lone goal being a power-play tally.

He will look to repeat the same formula in Round 2.

Ryder Fetterolf stays solid between the pipes

First year rookie goaltender and signed American free agent Ryder Fetterolf, played in his first OHL Playoff round and had some highs and lows throughout the series. He was also big in the save department for his team when Kingston had there respective pushes in the four games and had the 67’s on their heels at times.

In all four games this series, he started and secured four straight wins and finished with a stat line of a 2.50 goals against average and a 0.896 save percentage.

Fetterolf faced 96 shots in the series and saved 86. He did allow 10 goals in four games but that doesn’t matter when the wins are piling up for him and his team.

Fetterolf after Ottawa’s Game 2 win spoke about the playoff hockey feeling and what it means to him.

“I wouldn’t say I’m treating it too much differently, obviously the games are, I think, they’re a lot better than the regular season, a lot more on the line,” said Fetterolf.

Fetterolf will continue to look to stack up more wins and be strong between the net for his team in the second round.

Veteran experience played dividends in Round 1

Veteran forward Nic Sima is appearing in his fifth straight season of OHL playoff hockey, with North Bay Battalion, Saginaw Spirit and now the Ottawa 67’s. He is a 2023-2024 Memorial Cup champion with the Spirit. In the first round he was tied in goals at three and he also notched one assist as well with four points in the series.

David Bedkowski, who the defenceman the 67’s acquired in this season’s trade deadline from the Oshawa Generals, is also playing in his fourth straight season of playoff hockey. Bedkowski was rock solid on the backend and provided defensive depth for the 67’s in Round 1 and notched one goal and one assist in the first round. He brought the boom on the physicality aspect.

Frankie Marrelli, the longtime 67’s defender, appeared in his third year of playoff hockey with the 67’s and provided that long-lasting experience that was said to be passed to the defensive core in the locker room. He had two assists in four games.

Nic Whitehead, another multi year 67 forward had four assists in the series and provided an impact around the locker room and on the ice.

The 67’s now stay ready and nimble as they get some time to rest up before heading to Barrie to take on the Colts in Round 2. Game 1 goes April 9.