News Briefs: Ottawa Senators’ LeBreton Flats project progressing, CEO says

Top stories in your community and around the world as noted by Algonquin Times journalists

Local:

CTV: On Sunday night, Ottawa Senators CEO Cyril Leeder talked about the team’s playoff push, the LeBreton Flats redevelopment and the club’s involvement with the PWHL.

LeBreton Flats is the future home of the Ottawa Senators and expected to be a multibillion-dollar investment located near downtown. Leeder said they are working with the Algonquin Anishinabe Nation for a potential long-term economic partnership as part of the project.

The Senators were in the last wild card playoff position on Monday with only five games left. Under the current standings, Ottawa would play the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round.

National:

CBC: Niagara Regional Police were trying to open homicide victim Randy Fader’s phone to access more evidence. The 2024 killing is believed to be linked with a criminal network led by former Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding.

Authorities say the killing is likely to stem from hired gunman, Malik Damion Cunningham, allegedly on orders from Wedding’s associate Andrew Clark.

While police continue to search for additional suspects and links to a broader pattern of violence connected to the organization, Cunningham remains in custody fighting extradition to the U.S.

International:

CBC: The Artemis II mission has become the farthest human kind has ever explored. After breaking Apollo 13’s distance on Monday, the crew went dark.

Once Artemis II passed the moon, NASA expected 40 minutes of lost communication with mission control.

The distance record was broken at 1:57 p.m ET, going beyond the 400,171 kilometers Apollo 13 achieved in 1970.