Nokia’s $530,000 donation boosts Algonquin College’s tech programs

Computer systems technology and networking programs are adapting their courses to incorporate recently donated Nokia equipment
Emmet Paradis
Photos: Emmet Paradis
October 7, 2024
Revised: October 7, 2024 10:08am
Photo: Emmet Paradis
Charles Nixon, academic technologist at AC, plugging in a fibre-optic cable in T108.

Charles Nixon navigates a lab filled with outdated routers and switches, preparing to refurbish the discarded equipment for student use.

Soon, the information and communications technologist will help integrate new gear from Nokia, significantly upgrading the learning environment.

A $530,000 donation was made by Nokia to Algonquin College’s computer systems technology and networking programs in September.

“Having the Nokia equipment in addition to Nokia routers, Cisco routers and Cisco firewalls gives the students that hands-on, practical experience,” said Nixon.

The programs received brand-new Nokia Wi-Fi access points and enterprise-grade routers with a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $15,000 each. There are currently 24 Nokia routers installed in Room T108.

“Overall, it is a system upgrade, and with upgrades come that increased speed and processing power that makes our labs and our daily life using these systems better,” said Filip Wasowicz, a computer systems technician student.

The equipment provides hands-on experience with enterprise-grade equipment. It simulates real-world network configurations found in corporate environments.

Second semester CST student Elvis Zak Masembe asking academic technologist Charles Nixon questions about their coursework
Second semester CST student Elvis Zak Masembe asking academic technologist Charles Nixon questions about their coursework. Photo credit: Emmet Paradis

Students learn to build network configurations that can meet various business needs.

Currently, no courses are using the new equipment. The staff is actively working on integrating it into the curriculum, so for now, it remains stored until it can be incorporated into the courses.

These programs use technology that was previously used across the college and was on the verge of being thrown out or given away, according to Nixon. They refurbish the equipment and incorporate it into their coursework. They also invest in new equipment alongside the donations received.

Second-level CST student Yaser Badahman completing his in-class work
Second-level CST student Yaser Badahman completing his in-class work. Photo credit: Emmet Paradis

Nokia is part of the bachelor of information technology program’s advisory council and meetings are held at the college.

“We’ve been working on trying to get equipment from Nokia for a while,” said Nixon. “Every time they would come to the program advisory meeting in this room, I would give them a tour of the lab, and I’d say, look at all the Cisco equipment we have. I don’t have any Nokia equipment.”

The Nokia representatives who were part of the advisory committee told their management about the lack of Nokia equipment in AC’s programs, which encouraged the donation.

“Contributions like this one are a crucial part of building industry and educational partnerships that drive innovation and have a lasting impact,” said Linda Krebs, the head of talent attraction, corporate functions and strategy and technology at Nokia Canada.

“By supporting curriculum development and enhancing student learning environments, we’re not only investing in the next generation of tech leaders but also creating a sustainable pipeline of talent that benefits both the students and the industry at large,” Krebs said in a press release from the college’s communications department.

About 30 to 40 graduates from these programs are hired by Nokia each year.

“When the students go off to work in industry, they’re going to want to work with equipment in the industry that they have the training on,” said Nixon. “If they have training on Nokia equipment, they may also be more inclined to buy their equipment.”

