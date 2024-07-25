Wildfire ravages historic Jasper

Local CTV News A “wellness and social club” called Altea Active is set to open in Ottawa’s west end later this year. The franchise will be on Carling Ave., in a former Canadian Tire building. It will include fitness studios, a “one-of-a-kind Hot Yoga Studio,” guided exercise classes, indoor pickleball courts, and a three-lane 25-metre […]

Local



CTV News

A “wellness and social club” called Altea Active is set to open in Ottawa’s west end later this year.

The franchise will be on Carling Ave., in a former Canadian Tire building. It will include fitness studios, a “one-of-a-kind Hot Yoga Studio,” guided exercise classes, indoor pickleball courts, and a three-lane 25-metre lap pool.

“The club will offer youth programming through the aquatic facility, which provides kids swimming lessons, and the Active Kid’s Club, which includes a mini gym, arts and crafts, and interactive game zones for junior members,” said Altea representatives in a statement.

National

Global News

A wildfire has been blazing through the Alberta mountains and finally hit the town of Jasper on Wednesday. The exact extent of the damage is unknown, but assumed to be severe with many buildings destroyed.

“This is simply our community’s worst nightmare,” said Mayor Richard Ireland.

Alberta will be receiving federal government aid to help fight the wildfires.

International

CBC News

The United States Department of Defense released a report warning of “destabilizing” activities in Canada’s far north, including potential Russian jamming of global positioning system (GPS) satellites.



The Pentagon fears that the possible actions of Russia could destabilize the United States, Canada and its allies. The 18-page assessment also notes increased naval cooperation between Russia and China, including a joint bomber flight in international airspace near Alaska yesterday.

The Arctic might have its first practically ice-free summer by 2030, and the loss of sea ice will increase the viability of Arctic maritime routes, which could lead to Russia or other aggressive states attempting to seize control of Canadian waters.