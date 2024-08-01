Event showcases applied research projects

First prize in the 2024 Applied Research Project Showcase went to a deep dive into Canada’s airline industry.

Forty-nine booths showcased various projects that students from seven different programs have worked on for months. The projects ranged from websites to robotic machines.

Connecting Flights: Understanding Passenger Rights and Flight Disruption Experiences surveyed over 100 air passengers and interviewed 12 about their experiences and challenges. They also examined subjects’ knowledge of their rights under the Air Passenger Protection Regulations.

The project then outlined a theoretical website, Inform-Me-Right, which could inform people about their rights and what to do in the event of difficulties.



Second place went to Lit3D Lithophane Visualization & Generation System, an innovative digital previewer for lithophane designers used in 3D printing. Third place went to Interactive Data to Understand Data, a chatbot that can summarize various datasets.

The Showcase was held on August 1 in Algonquin’s C-building.

Another such project was The Aerospace Experience 2025, done in partnership with the Canada Space and Aviation Museum and the CARTAMS (Centre for Advanced Research and Training in Aerospace, Mobility and Space).

“They’re doing an educational program right now named ‘Aerospace Experiences’ and they’re going to do this yearly,” said Maria Bernal, an interactive media design student and one of the team members. “We proposed to do a website for them where they can put all the resources, all the information about the project and all the programs that they want to focus on for the pathways and careers for all the students. Especially for the high school students right now in Ottawa, but they’re also looking to expand around Canada for that.”

The projects were judged in three categories: technical competency, client and team interaction, and communication. The judges were a mix of Algonquin professors [not from programs presenting the projects] and professionals from the relevant industries.

“The one thing that I’m always looking at as a judge, is to make sure that they’re explaining [their project] to me in simple terms,” said judge Farbod Karimi, dean of the AC Online department.

The team that created Interactive Data to Understand Data said they were surprised at their standing because they didn’t expect to be on the podium.

“Unexpected would be the right word for us, we didn’t even have the resources to present it very well, we didn’t get a chance to showcase it on a monitor or something,” said Vasant Dave, one of the team members. “We still did our job, and we didn’t expect anything, but thank you to the Algonquin team and our professors.”

Programs were involved in the showcase were Business Intelligence System Infrastructure, Computer Programming, Computer Engineering Technology – Computing Science, Electromechanical Engineering Technician, Interactive Media Design, Interdisciplinary Studies in Human-Centred Design and Robotics and Automation.

A full list of awarded students:



1. Inform-Me-Right



Revati Hardikar

Abhinav Jain

Albin John Joseph

Mayank Mayank

Joy Fidelis Ugbong

Professors: Jed Lookers, Raphael Joseph

2. Lit3D Lithophane Visualization & Generation System

Salim Joha

Rominkumar Patel



Isaac Ribero

Raphael Rulloda



Arjunpal Singh

Professors: Mejdi Eraslan, David Lindsay

3. Interactive Data to Understand Data