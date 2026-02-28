News Briefs: School transportation authority offers bus service to more students after identifying hazard zones

Local

Ottawa Citizen: The Ottawa Student Transportation Authority (OSTA) plans to extend bus service to about 60 students after designating parts of downtown as community hazard zones due to proximity to shelters and supervised consumption sites.

Somerset Coun. Ariel Troster called the decision a “Band-Aid solution,” arguing it does not address broader concerns related to addiction, mental health and community safety.

Some parents say they will continue walking their children to school despite being eligible for bus service.

National

CBC: Holly and Maui, two sea lions from Marineland, are getting a new home at the Vancouver Aquarium.

Their move is part of Canada’s Accredited Zoos and Aquariums’ coordinated effort to find long-term homes for animals previously located at Marineland. The shuttered Niagara Falls, Ont., amusement park is relocating other animals as well, including 30 belugas, four dolphins, seals, bears and deer.

According to a recent news release, the aquarium reports that they are getting used to their new space. They will be staying in a separate pool until they’re ready to meet Señor Cinco — the resident male sea lion.

International

CBC: Bill Clinton was scheduled to face a congressional deposition on Jeffrey Epstein, a first for a former president in living memory.

Clinton, 79, was to give a closed-door deposition Friday about matters related to Epstein’s investigations.

He denies any wrongdoing or knowledge of Epstein’s crimes. His former investigator, Kenneth Starr, reportedly had a longer-lasting relationship with Epstein. Hillary Clinton was also questioned by the committee this week.