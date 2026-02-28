News Briefs: School transportation authority offers bus service to more students after identifying hazard zones

Top stories in your community and around the world as noted by Algonquin Times journalists​
Mariana Vega Andrade
Photos:
February 28, 2026
Revised: February 28, 2026 4:38pm


Local

Ottawa Citizen: The Ottawa Student Transportation Authority (OSTA) plans to extend bus service to about 60 students after designating parts of downtown as community hazard zones due to proximity to shelters and supervised consumption sites.

Somerset Coun. Ariel Troster called the decision a “Band-Aid solution,” arguing it does not address broader concerns related to addiction, mental health and community safety.

Some parents say they will continue walking their children to school despite being eligible for bus service.

National

CBC: Holly and Maui, two sea lions from Marineland, are getting a new home at the Vancouver Aquarium.

Their move is part of Canada’s Accredited Zoos and Aquariums’ coordinated effort to find long-term homes for animals previously located at Marineland. The shuttered Niagara Falls, Ont., amusement park is relocating other animals as well, including 30 belugas, four dolphins, seals, bears and deer.

According to a recent news release, the aquarium reports that they are getting used to their new space. They will be staying in a separate pool until they’re ready to meet Señor Cinco — the resident male sea lion.

International

CBC: Bill Clinton was scheduled to face a congressional deposition on Jeffrey Epstein, a first for a former president in living memory.

Clinton, 79, was to give a closed-door deposition Friday about matters related to Epstein’s investigations.

He denies any wrongdoing or knowledge of Epstein’s crimes. His former investigator, Kenneth Starr, reportedly had a longer-lasting relationship with Epstein. Hillary Clinton was also questioned by the committee this week.

News

Mariana Vega Andrade

See more articles by
Mariana Vega Andrade
Algonquin Times on Instagram
Follow Algonquin Times on Instagram
Algonquin Times horoscopes
Algonquin Times podcast
Follow Algonquin Times on Instagram
Algonquin Times horoscopes
Algonquin Times podcast
Algonquin Times on Instagram

Sections

Features
News
Sports & Recreation
Arts & Entertainment
Opinion
Fun Stuff
Algonquin Times on Instagram
Follow Algonquin Times on Instagram
Algonquin Times podcast
Algonquin Times horoscopes
Follow Algonquin Times on Instagram
Algonquin Times on Instagram
Algonquin Times horoscopes
Algonquin Times podcast

Stay Informed

Sign up for our newsletter

Subscribe

* indicates required
Advertise

The award-winning Algonquin Times provides the opportunity to effectively reach the Algonquin community.
Request Coverage

If you have an event you'd like covered, or a question you want answered, send us details and we'll check it out!
Contact

Drop us a line if you have questions or comments.