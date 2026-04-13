News Briefs: Researchers study clay landslides in the Ottawa Valley

Top stories in your community and around the world as noted by Algonquin Times journalists

Local

Ottawa Citizen: Researchers are mapping sensitive clay landslides in the Ottawa Valley, hoping to understand what causes them.

The researchers from Geological Survey of Canada are also interested in establishing dates for the past landslides involving sensitive clay.

Experts warn that this type of soil has caused major landslides in the past and poses ongoing risks for development and infrastructure.

National

CBC News: New projections suggest cancer rates in Canada will rise.

Health experts say while survival rates are improving, the healthcare system must prepare for increased demand in screening, treatment and support services.

The report highlights the importance of prevention strategies and early detection to reduce the overall impact.

International

CTV News: Colombian authorities have approved a plan to cull up to 80 invasive hippos that are descendants of animals illegally brought into the country by drug lord Pablo Escobar in the 1980s.

The hippos, originally introduced to Escobar’s private estate, have grown from four animals to an estimated population of about 170.

Officials say the animals are threatening native species, while also posing risks to nearby communities. Environment Minister Irene Velez said previous efforts such as sterilization and relocation have not been successful or sustainable.