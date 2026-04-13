Students, superheroes and sponsors come together for CHEO

Hospitality and tourism students brought Hero for CHEO to life at Algonquin College's International Restaurant with help from culinary students and superhero volunteers

Guests arrived in their finest formal wear for the Hero for CHEO gala hosted by Algonquin College’s hospitality and tourism students on April 8 in support of families who rely on CHEO and Roger Neilson Children’s Hospice.

The student-led event at Restaurant International was organized by final-year students in Algonquin College’s bachelor of hospitality and tourism management program. It was a chance to put what they have learned into practice in an authentic setting, with actual guests and real pressure.

“There’s a mystery shopper in there as well,” said Abdullah Almutabagani, the event’s marketing manager and final-year hospitality and tourism management student, commenting on the high stakes. “I am very proud of the work we have achieved.”

Students were not just trying to host a polished event. They were also being assessed on the skills they had learned throughout their training, while raising money for a cause that mattered deeply to many people in the room.

The efforts stretched far beyond the hospitality and tourism management students. Culinary students prepared the food, Cody Party Rentals provided much of the décor and sponsors helped support the gala.

Volunteers from League of Superheroes Ottawa brought the superhero theme to life, with Captain America and Squirrel Girl greeting guests and posing for photos. A giant CHEO teddy bear mascot also welcomed guests at the door.

Jean Charbonneau, a League of Superheroes Ottawa volunteer who appeared as Captain America and who used to serve as the group’s president, said the group supports fundraisers like this by encouraging donations to CHEO.

“We’re here to ask that if you support what we do, you make a donation to CHEO in our name,” he said.

The evening was emceed by Bilal Ahmed, who kept the program moving and helped carry the room between lighter moments and more touching ones.

The night balanced celebration with emotion. Guests bid on impressive silent auction items, stopped by the photo booth and watched live performances, while speeches throughout the evening brought the room back to the real reason for the fundraiser: supporting children with serious illnesses and the families who rely on CHEO and Roger Neilson House and Children’s Hospice.

Some of those speeches left the audience in tears, giving the night a deeper weight beneath all the energy and excitement.

With a goal of $10,000 raised, the team came very close to reaching their target by the end of the night.

For the students behind the event, the experience itself was just as valuable as the amount of money raised.

“I truly believe that having hands-on education, such as the events program, is a very real and enlightening learning experience,” said Stephanie Case, the event’s marketing coordinator.