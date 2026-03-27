News Briefs: Collision injures cyclist Thursday morning in Alta Vista

Top stories in your community and around the world noted by Algonquin Times Journalists.

Local

Ottawa Citizen: A male cyclist was injured in the Alta Vista neighbourhood after a collision with a vehicle Thursday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Pleasant Park Road and Haig Drive around 6:15 a.m.

Ottawa Paramedic Services spokesperson Marc-Antoine Deschamps said the man was treated for his injuries at the scene and then transported to hospital in critical condition.

Ottawa police were investigating the collision.

National

CTV News: Border officers seized $4.5 million worth of contraband at the Point Edward crossing.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) said officers seized illegal tobacco and nicotine vapes over a seven-day period at the port of entry in Sarnia, Ont.

The CBSA says the seizures are a part of growing efforts to disrupt organized crime and prevent illegal products from entering Canada.

International

CTV News: A man armed with a knife stabbed and killed a woman in a Pokemon store in downtown Tokyo, taking his own life shortly after, Japanese police said Thursday.

Officers responded to calls reporting a stabbing at the Pokemon Center Mega Tokyo store. The victim was believed to be a store employee. Both the victim and the suspect were transported to hospital in critical condition and pronounced dead shortly after.

The Pokemon Company posted a statement to social media stating that the store will be closed until further notice and is currently focused on co-operating fully with the police investigation and providing support to shaken employees.