News Briefs: Collision injures cyclist Thursday morning in Alta Vista

Top stories in your community and around the world noted by Algonquin Times Journalists.
Owen Riendeau
Photos:
March 26, 2026
Revised: March 26, 2026 9:24pm

Local

Ottawa Citizen: A male cyclist was injured in the Alta Vista neighbourhood after a collision with a vehicle Thursday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Pleasant Park Road and Haig Drive around 6:15 a.m.

Ottawa Paramedic Services spokesperson Marc-Antoine Deschamps said the man was treated for his injuries at the scene and then transported to hospital in critical condition.

Ottawa police were investigating the collision.

National

CTV News: Border officers seized $4.5 million worth of contraband at the Point Edward crossing.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) said officers seized illegal tobacco and nicotine vapes over a seven-day period at the port of entry in Sarnia, Ont.

The CBSA says the seizures are a part of growing efforts to disrupt organized crime and prevent illegal products from entering Canada.

International

CTV News: A man armed with a knife stabbed and killed a woman in a Pokemon store in downtown Tokyo, taking his own life shortly after, Japanese police said Thursday.

Officers responded to calls reporting a stabbing at the Pokemon Center Mega Tokyo store. The victim was believed to be a store employee. Both the victim and the suspect were transported to hospital in critical condition and pronounced dead shortly after.

The Pokemon Company posted a statement to social media stating that the store will be closed until further notice and is currently focused on co-operating fully with the police investigation and providing support to shaken employees.

News

Owen Riendeau

See more articles by
Owen Riendeau
Algonquin Times podcast
Algonquin Times podcast

Sections

Features
News
Sports & Recreation
Arts & Entertainment
Opinion
Fun Stuff
Algonquin Times podcast
Algonquin Times podcast

Stay Informed

Sign up for our newsletter

Subscribe

* indicates required
Advertise

The award-winning Algonquin Times provides the opportunity to effectively reach the Algonquin community.
Request Coverage

If you have an event you'd like covered, or a question you want answered, send us details and we'll check it out!
Contact

Drop us a line if you have questions or comments.